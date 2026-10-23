Tommy McMillen has clapped back at Marwan Rahiki after the latter claimed he would flip the script in a rematch.

'Freaky' Rahiki, who took the Noche fight on short notice, is confident that he can turn the tide in a potential second episode of the saga.

While the fight was close, Marwan Rahiki eventually came up short in the back-and-forth. Now, the Moroccan has only one thing in his mind: revenge. McMillen, on the other hand, is in no mood to entertain that.

Dust may have settled on UFC Noche , but the rivalry between Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki is still simmering. Weeks of pre-fight trash talk and escalating tension between the featherweights finally spilled over inside the Octagon last month in a bloody 3-round battle.

"So when I say that I'll get him back, I'll get him back. And next time when I get him, it's not going to be like the last time," Rahiki told MMA Junkie.

Tommy McMillen, however, sees no point in running it back again after what he felt was a victory that spoke volumes. 'Gun', in his signature humour, instead taunted him with a street-fight offer, possibly hinting at Rahiki's previous comments about fighting McMillen "for a cheeseburger."

"I heard one of my sons been running his mouth again... Meet me at McDonald's p*ssy @marwanrahiki," the Sean O'Malley protege wrote in his Instagram story.

Alongside the incendiary remarks, Gun also shared an edit of his highlights from the night, slapped right after Rahiki's recent comments about stepping up even on a one-day notice. Further, McMillen directly dashed all hopes of a duology with the Moroccan.

"You not getting shiii back, have some respect for your father 🤦‍♂️."

Rahiki, on the other hand, believes the clash wasn't entirely straightforward, assessing where he really messed up.

Marwan Rahiki Regrets Underestimating Tommy McMillen

The striking menace took up the fight on a short five-week notice, showing his forthright attitude. However, rushing the process ultimately backfired on Rahiki, who admitted to being in "the worst shape of his life" during that UFC appearance.

"I took him on very short notice. I mean, no excuses. I felt ready, but the reality is different. I tried to convince myself that I was ready, and I was fit enough, and I tried to do everything in short time, and some other things happened," Freaky explained.

As the Moroccan's gas tank ran out in the later rounds, McMillen took control of the pace. While the first two rounds were close, with Rahiki even having a slight advantage in the second, Gun ultimately delivered a strong, decisive third round to seal his victory.

However, Marwan Rahiki isn't one to dwell on the past or make excuses. While he only wishes the best for the still-undefeated sensation, Freaky is intent on getting another crack at McMillen. And that showdown may just be two fights away, if he could have his way.