The former heavyweight champion backs Islam Makhachev amid accusations that he is ‘scared of Carlos Prates’ and praises him as a complete fighter.

Many, including Prates himself, were unhappy with the announcement, and Makhachev faced accusations of ducking the Brazilian. However, former UFC heavyweight champion and Makhachev's teammate Cain Velasquez has now come to the champion's defense.

However, the fight failed to materialize, as Makhachev claimed he would not be returning to competition anytime soon. As a result, the UFC booked an interim welterweight title fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

Following his first welterweight title defense against Ian Garry in August, Islam Makhachev was expected to face No. 1 contender Carlos Prates , a matchup he had also verbally agreed to.

Cain Velasquez Defends Islam Makhachev

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Cain Velasquez bluntly dismissed the accusations and described Islam Makhachev as one of the sport’s most dominant and complete champions.

“He’s shown what he needed to show so far. He’s not scared of anybody. He’s one of the most dominant champions out, a guy that’s very complete,” Velasquez said.

“We talk about the evolution of the sport, he’s definitely at the pinnacle right now, for being as evolved as he is, being so good everywhere, and just what he’s done in the sport as well,” he added.

In response to the accusations, Makhachev claimed that he wants to face the best of the best in the division, and right now, he considers Morales and Prates to be those contenders. Makhachev also said he wants to settle the debate once and for all, adding that this will be his last fight.

Prates Takes Back the Ducking Allegations

The Brazilian star revealed that he was initially frustrated by the sudden change and lashed out at the champion as a result. However, Prates has now moved past the situation and even called Islam Makhachev the ‘GOAT.’

“I got a little bit mad, a little bit angry you know, because I expected already fight him. He's the GOAT you know, like two-division UFC champ, No. 1 pound-for-pound,” Prates said.

Prates vs. Morales will co-headline UFC 336, the first numbered event of 2027, on January 30 in Toronto, Canada. The winner is expected to fight for the undisputed title later in 2027, potentially in the third or fourth quarter.