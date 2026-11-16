NEW Carlos Prates Hails Islam Makhachev as "The GOAT" Despite Frustration Over Fight Pullout Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Carlos Prates (left) calls Islam Makhachev (right) the UFC GOAT Imago Images

Carlos Prates voiced his frustration at Islam Makhachev pulling out of their scheduled fight, but it didn't stop him from calling him the GOAT.

Carlos Prates had every reason to feel burned when Islam Makhachev pumped the brakes on their rumored title clash, yet the Brazilian knockout artist is still giving the champion his flowers. After blasting through back-to-back former champions in Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena, Prates (24-7) looked like the clear next man up for Makhachev’s welterweight strap. Instead, Makhachev (29-1) decided he wouldn't be ready to return by January following his grueling August title defense against Ian Machado Garry. That left the UFC to pivot, booking Prates against undefeated contender Michael Morales (19-0) for the interim belt in the UFC 336 co-main event on Jan. 30. in Toronto. Speaking during a recent interview, Prates admitted the sudden change of plans stung at first, even while praising Makhachev’s place in MMA history.

"I got a little bit mad, a little bit angry you know, because I expected already fight him," Prates said. "He's the GOAT you know, like two-division UFC champ, No. 1 pound-for-pound." Why 'The Nightmare' Wins Over Fans Throughout this whole ordeal, Carlos Prates has stayed remarkably calm. He hasn't accused the champion of being scared or made a scene claiming Makhachev is ducking him. Instead, he jokingly called Makhachev "a little bit lazy" for wanting to enjoy his holidays rather than jump straight into another training camp, and then accepted the dangerous Morales matchup without a second thought—which explains exactly why fans love him so much. The UFC Stats show just how steep the test in front of him really is. Morales enters Toronto at 7-0 inside the Octagon with 14 career knockouts, landing 5.68 significant strikes per minute. Prates, meanwhile, has earned a post-fight bonus in all seven of his UFC wins, riding 19 career knockouts into the biggest fight of his life. He didn't get the undisputed shot he wanted just yet, but if Prates takes care of business in Toronto, Makhachev won't have anywhere left to hide.