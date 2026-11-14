Carlos Prates Says Islam Makhachev Isn’t Ducking Him, Just “A Little Bit Lazy” After Ian Garry Fight
Carlos Prates poked fun at Islam Makhachev when a reporter asked him whether the UFC welterweight champion was ducking him.
Carlos Prates isn’t buying into the narrative that UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev is running scared, even after the Russian turned down a January title defense. Instead, the Brazilian contender chalked the delay up to something much simpler: Makhachev just wanted a break.
Speaking ahead of his interim welterweight title clash against Michael Morales in the UFC 336 co-main event on Jan. 30 in Toronto, Prates was asked whether he believes the champion is actively avoiding him.
“To be honest, no,” Prates said. “I think maybe he’s a little bit lazy, you know, to make a new fight camp. Maybe he was enjoying his holidays after fighting young Garry. ‘Ah, I need to make a fight camp. I’m a little bit lazy. Let’s fight after Ramadan.’”
Why Fans Think Makhachev Is Hesitating
Even if Prates is brushing it off, plenty of fans aren’t so convinced. There is a growing notion that Makhachev (29-1) is ducking Prates because the 33-year-old Fighting Nerds standout is a nightmare stylistic puzzle, an exceptionally well-rounded fighter packing devastating knockout power alongside sharp, underrated grappling.
Add in how Makhachev has looked since moving up to 170 pounds, and the skepticism makes sense. After capturing the belt against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, Makhachev retained his title at UFC 330 in August via unanimous decision over Ian Machado Garry. While he landed seven takedowns in that bout, the 5-foot-10 champion didn’t look like his usual invincible self against the taller, longer 6-foot-3 Irishman, absorbing 89 total strikes across five competitive rounds.
Prates (24-7), who stands 6-foot-1 with a 78-inch reach, has torn through the division since his own decision loss to Garry in April 2025, knocking out Geoff Neal, Leon Edwards and Della Maddalena in succession.
Whether Makhachev is truly ducking or simply waiting until after Ramadan, Prates still has business to handle in Toronto against Morales. If he gets his hand raised at UFC 336, the champion won’t have any excuses left.