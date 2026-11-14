Carlos Prates isn’t buying into the narrative that UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev is running scared, even after the Russian turned down a January title defense. Instead, the Brazilian contender chalked the delay up to something much simpler: Makhachev just wanted a break.

Speaking ahead of his interim welterweight title clash against Michael Morales in the UFC 336 co-main event on Jan. 30 in Toronto, Prates was asked whether he believes the champion is actively avoiding him.

“To be honest, no,” Prates said. “I think maybe he’s a little bit lazy, you know, to make a new fight camp. Maybe he was enjoying his holidays after fighting young Garry. ‘Ah, I need to make a fight camp. I’m a little bit lazy. Let’s fight after Ramadan.’”