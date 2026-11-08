"Weight bully" - Uros Medic slams Michael Morales, predicts Carlos Prates's UFC 336 fight with the Ecuadorian

Carlos Prates (top left) will clash with Michael Morales (bottom left) next; Uros Medic (right) has chimed in on their UFC matchup.

Uros Medic slammed Michael Morales while addressing his imminent title eliminator matchup against Carlos Prates at UFC 336.

Medic, on his part, also put forth his prediction for the Prates-Morales showdown.

Morales is currently booked to face fellow top contender, Brazil's Carlos Prates , to determine the next challenger for reigning UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev 's title. The Prates vs. Morales matchup will co-headline the UFC 336 event in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 30, 2027.

Uros Medic criticizes Michael Morales, picks Carlos Prates in "exciting" UFC 336 matchup

Speaking to MMA Junkie, UFC welterweight star Uros Medic weighed in on the high-stakes fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales.

"The Doctor" appeared to echo the sentiments of certain sections of the MMA community, suggesting that Morales cuts too much weight to make the welterweight limit. He indicated that the 27-year-old does so and has a gargantuan size advantage over most opponents inside the Octagon.

Picking Prates, whilst apparently acknowledging that the fight is an exciting one, Medic stated:

"I think (Carlos) Prates is going to win this fight. (Michael) Morales has been a size and weight bully. He's about to meet somebody who's approximately his size and length. I think he's going to win. But it's a very exciting matchup. They're both amazing prospects, and both probably possible champions."

Medic added, "So I'll just pick Prates. I'd like to see him win. I'd like to see him get the belt. And I'd also like to fight him at some point; if not for the belt, then at some point of our careers."

Watch Uros Medic discuss Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales and the latter's supposed weight bullying below (*comments at the 15:12-minute mark of the video):

Uros Medic faces Kevin Holland at UFC 334 as quest for gold continues

Uros Medic is on a four-fight win streak and is coming off a 30-second TKO victory against Daniel Rodriguez, whom he bested in front of a raucous home crowd in Belgrade, Serbia, on August 1.

Medic's win at the historic first UFC event in Serbia was subsequently amplified by the fact that he suffered a knee injury a few days before the matchup but still managed to compete and get his hand raised.

The Serbian combatant currently stands at the No. 9 spot in the UFC welterweight division, per the official Meta UFC rankings. On the other hand, his next opponent, UFC staple Kevin Holland, is at the No. 15 position.

The Medic vs. Holland fight is set to go down at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 14. Many believe that Medic's win streak could fetch him a top-five-ranked opponent next. Some foresee him earning a title shot soon, provided he gets past Holland first and then notches a top-five win.