Daniel Cormier Shuts Down Claims Islam Makhachev Is Afraid of Carlos Prates

Daniel Cormier defends Islam Makhachev against Carlos Prates ducking claims, makes a strong case for the champion.

There are serious allegations against Daniel Cormier of being biased towards the Russian fighters, especially if they are from Team Khabib Nurmagomedov. While scrolling the internet, fans have come across many memes in which the Russian fighter made some mistakes during the fight, but DC commented on how great that move was. Islam Makhachev's withdrawal from a potential fight against Carlos Prates at UFC 336 in January has led to gossip that the Dagestani fighter has grown fearful of the Brazilian. Cormier has now entered the welterweight champion's defense.

Daniel Cormier Sends Carlos Prates a Reality Check Before He Can Face Islam Makhachev

For those who don’t know, not just during the commentary but often on his YouTube videos, Daniel Cormier shares his opinions. Often, they become headlines and become the talk of the fight town. Meanwhile, with a pinch of sarcasm, DC has shared his opinion, suggesting that fans will confront him once more and accuse him of being Makhachev's defender. However, as per him, the welterweight champ will not just be ready to fight Prates in the cage but beyond that as well. For now, he suggests the Brazilian needs to win against Michael Morales before he gets the title shot.

Cormier stated, “Now I know people are gonna say, ‘Well, DC, of course you’re gonna defend Islam.’ It’s not about defending him. I’m giving you an inside perspective of a champion’s mindset and what you feel whenever you have these opportunities. Islam’s not afraid. He’s not afraid. He’d probably fight Carlos Prates in the Octagon, outside the Octagon. He’d fight him anywhere. This is gonna be a great fight. Prates needs to handle the Morales issue, though. I would encourage him, forget about Islam right now, because you don’t get to him unless you get through Morales. Forget about him.”