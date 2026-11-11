Daniel Cormier Shuts Down Claims Islam Makhachev Is Afraid of Carlos Prates
Daniel Cormier defends Islam Makhachev against Carlos Prates ducking claims, makes a strong case for the champion.
There are serious allegations against Daniel Cormier of being biased towards the Russian fighters, especially if they are from Team Khabib Nurmagomedov. While scrolling the internet, fans have come across many memes in which the Russian fighter made some mistakes during the fight, but DC commented on how great that move was. Islam Makhachev's withdrawal from a potential fight against Carlos Prates at UFC 336 in January has led to gossip that the Dagestani fighter has grown fearful of the Brazilian. Cormier has now entered the welterweight champion's defense.
Daniel Cormier Sends Carlos Prates a Reality Check Before He Can Face Islam Makhachev
For those who don’t know, not just during the commentary but often on his YouTube videos, Daniel Cormier shares his opinions. Often, they become headlines and become the talk of the fight town. Meanwhile, with a pinch of sarcasm, DC has shared his opinion, suggesting that fans will confront him once more and accuse him of being Makhachev's defender. However, as per him, the welterweight champ will not just be ready to fight Prates in the cage but beyond that as well. For now, he suggests the Brazilian needs to win against Michael Morales before he gets the title shot.
Cormier stated, “Now I know people are gonna say, ‘Well, DC, of course you’re gonna defend Islam.’ It’s not about defending him. I’m giving you an inside perspective of a champion’s mindset and what you feel whenever you have these opportunities. Islam’s not afraid. He’s not afraid. He’d probably fight Carlos Prates in the Octagon, outside the Octagon. He’d fight him anywhere. This is gonna be a great fight. Prates needs to handle the Morales issue, though. I would encourage him, forget about Islam right now, because you don’t get to him unless you get through Morales. Forget about him.”
To be real, Makhachev has not looked good against Ian Garry, and as he has stated, his next fight will be one of the last fights of his career. So, fans have built a narrative of him wanting an easier fight for the final fights of his career, to end his historic career with a fairy-tale ending. So, there are allegations of him ducking Prates. And not just him; even Jon Jones got accused of ducking Tom Aspinall, as he was not taking the fight.
Islam Makhachev Wants To Prove He Is the Best in the World
There is no shadow of doubt that what Makhachev has achieved, very few fighters have done. From beating fighters like Alexander Volkanovski to Jack Della Maddalena, becoming a two-division champion, and losing just one fight in his career, it's a huge achievement. However, given that there are so many doubters, he wants to prove them wrong and shut down the allegations
Makhachev wrote, "My next fight is one of the last in my career. They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in world."
Well, he has already stated that he will fight both contenders, so there is no room left for discussions about him ducking anyone. And as he has stated that he will take these fights, it will be interesting to see if he follows through. If he does and wins, he will be the greatest to ever do it.