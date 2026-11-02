Uros Medic believes Islam Makhachev should walk away if retirement is already on his mind.

“I totally understand him. Like, he probably doesn’t need the money. He has already accomplished everything he wanted to accomplish... after he beats Carlos Prates , they’re going to call him and be like, ‘Hey, you want to fight Morales?’ It’s going to be the same thing. It just never stops.”

Appearing on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, “The Doctor” said he understands why Makhachev is in no hurry. The 35-year-old beat Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330, and Medic feels the line of contenders to fight him will never run out. He said:

The welterweight champion recently revealed that his next fight will be “one of the last” of his career. Makhachev has chosen to wait for the winner of No. 2 Carlos Prates and No. 3 Michael Morales, who will lock horns for the interim belt at UFC 336 on Jan. 30. Now, a fighter who has seen both Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov rule up close has weighed in on the champion’s future.

However, the Serbian also wants to see a change at the top. He recalled competing at lightweight while Khabib held the belt, and now he has watched Khabib’s protege take over at 170 pounds. Hence, the Serbian sees no reason for Makhachev to stick around if he is already thinking about the exit.

“I’m a little tired of watching Islam Makhachev winning at the top... if you’re talking or considering retirement, bro, get out. You’ve already accomplished everything. Like, go do your thing, bro. Be a businessman, be a politician, be whatever you want,” Medic said.

Still, Uros Medic gave the champion his flowers for the legacy he and Khabib built. He said:

“He’s a smart fella. So, we’re probably going to see him for another year, maybe another one or two fights. He has made a statement in this division that probably will be a long time before someone comes around that does what him and Khabib have done.”

Check out Uros Medic’s comments below:

Uros Medic Has His Sights Set on Carlos Prates

Meanwhile, “The Doctor” already has his eye on the man who could be next for Islam Makhachev. The No. 9-ranked welterweight has called for a fight with Prates, and he is picking “The Nightmare” to beat Morales in Toronto.

So far, Medic has won four straight since a knockout loss to Punahele Soriano in January 2025, and all four ended by first-round knockout. Most recently, he finished Daniel Rodriguez in 30 seconds at Belgrade Arena in August.

The 14-3 Serbian will face Kevin Holland at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14. This bout will be his first trip to New York, and a fifth straight first-round knockout would move him closer to the top five.