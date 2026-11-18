Uros Medic and Kevin Holland sparred via social media Tuesday over the outcome of their UFC 334 fight:

This ultimately affected the final decision from the judges after three rounds in New York City. Judge David Bruce ruled 29-27 in favor of Medic, but judges Michael Bell and Chris Lee gave dissenting opinions, scoring the fight 28-28, rendering the contest a majority draw.

Their bout in the Octagon on Nov. 14 was one shrouded in controversy, however. Medic was docked one point on the scorecards during the second round of action due to an illegal blow.

Uros Medic (14-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC ) and Kevin Holland (29-15-1, 1 NC MMA, 16-12-1, 1 NC UFC) have already fought three rounds inside the Octagon. This past Saturday night, Medic and Holland versed one another during UFC 334 from Madison Square Garden.

Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland: Round Four

Even though the bout that counted toward each fighter's record ended in a stalemate on Saturday night, the bad blood between the two of them is stewing over to social media. Earlier Tuesday, Uros Medic took to X to offer his opinion on what happened in the cage.

"Here's food for thought, guys," Uros Medic posted. "If Kevin Holland won the fight, he would have won the fight. If Kevin Holland wanted to fight instead of run and touch spar, he would have gotten knocked out, and if Kevin Holland didn't milk the foul, he would have lost by decision."

Although the scorecards for the fight between Uros Medic and Kevin Holland will forever show that it ended in a majority draw, Uros Medic is of the mindset that he was the superior contestant in the bout.

"There is no universe in which Kevin Holland beats me in a fight," he continued. "I fought like (expletive deleted,) compromised, injured and still beat him."

Uros Medic Jabs Kevin Holland Via X

Medic built on his case by explaining why he took the bout against Holland.

"I accepted to fight a guy that's ranked five slots below me because I don't shy away from a fight," he said. "A very awkward and unorthodox fighter that never gets knocked out and moves in a funky way, which results in some kind of foul against him."

Uros Medic closed by issuing a challenge.

"Milk it all the way to the title, Kev!", he concluded.

Kevin Holland's Reply to Uros Medic

Within the number of responses that Uros Medic's original message received on Tuesday afternoon, Kevin Holland, who's gone 1-0-1 under the UFC promotional banner, had a simple retort to his opponent from UFC 334.

"You did less than me, so you lost the fight...," Holland posted. In addition to his response to Medic, he also quoted the original post from Uros Medic and wrote "Someone's salty."

With Kevin Holland and Uros Medic having just fought this past weekend and the contest being ruled a draw after three rounds, fans are already clamoring for a rematch. Whether or not a rematch eventually gets booked remains to be seen.