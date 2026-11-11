Kevin Holland revealed that he has signed a new UFC contract and with it he has also revealed the day he will hang up his gloves in the UFC

Holding a 29-15 (1 NC) overall record with a 17-12 (1 NC) mark inside the UFC, Holland has spent years entertaining fight fans across both the middleweight and welterweight divisions. Known for his trash-talk, rapid turnaround times, and 23 career stoppage wins, "Trailblazer" is comfortable stepping away once his current timeline runs out.

Kevin Holland is officially putting an expiration date on his time in the Octagon. The 34-year-old UFC fan favorite recently inked a new promotional contract, but he made it clear that this deal represents the final chapter of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Clocking Out at 36

Holland isn't holding out for a belt or chasing mythical rankings at this stage of his journey. Instead, he plans to call it quits by the time he turns 36, shifting his focus to supporting the next generation of his family inside the sport.

"I'm 34 years old, my little brother fights now and I don’t plan on staying past 36," Holland admitted. "I’m not in the way of anyone, I’m here to put on fun fights and collect a good check."

That entertainment-first mindset has defined Holland’s career since his breakout 2020 campaign, where he tied the UFC record with five victories in a single calendar year.

Before he hangs up the gloves for good, Holland remains busy. Ahead of his upcoming matchup against Uroš Medić at UFC 334, Holland found himself brushing off callouts from undefeated prospect Jacobe Smith. Smith had been pushing for a showdown after their scheduled clash fell through, but Holland dismissed the back-and-forth, pointing out that he holds no titles and has no interest in getting tangled up in lingering callouts.

For Holland, the mission remains simple: deliver entertaining scraps, get paid, and exit on his own terms.