Kevin Holland takes another savage dig at Joaquin Buckley after his brutal knockout loss to Mike Malott at UFC Edmonton.

Holland shared an Instagram post featuring three slides that appeared to mock Buckley. In the first slide, he joked that ‘New Mansa’s’ career still gets attention largely because of that highlight spinning back kick knockout of Impa Kasanganay in October 2020.

In his latest post, Holland poked fun at Joaquin Buckley , targeting Buckley’s recent brutal knockout loss at the hands of Mike Malott at UFC Edmonton.

Kevin Holland is one of those fighters who likes to stay active and fight often, and he also likes to make fun of others on his social media account.

The second slide showed Buckley getting caught by Malott’s brutal knee in his most recent fight, with the caption, “Bro sent him back to 10,000 BC.” The final image featured UFC cutman Brad Cutman holding a sign that read, “I can fix the cut. I can’t fix your defense.”

Holland didn’t miss the chance to take another jab in the post’s caption, writing, “Anyone checked on my son lately?? Last time out was rough he ain't talk to the boss avoided all up for a the interviews and ended up face down check!.”

Check out Kevin Holland's Instagram post below:

This is not the first time Holland has trolled Buckley. He often does so, ever since he knocked out ‘New Mansa’ in his debut in August 2020. However, the most recent defeat has given ‘Trailblazer’ a fresh chance to mock him.

As for his UFC career, Holland is set to face Uros Medic at UFC 334.

Buckley suffered a brutal knee from Malott that instantly shut his lights off. His mouthguard went flying, and the referee stepped in and stopped the fight in the second round at 2:32.

With the devastating defeat, Buckley fell to a three-fight losing skid and has hinted at retirement.

Joaquin Buckley reveals grandmother urged him to retire after third straight loss

Buckley revealed that his grandmother urged him to consider retirement after she became concerned seeing him get knocked out at UFC Fight Night 291.

However, ‘New Mansa’ made it clear that he is not ready to walk away just yet. He wants one more opportunity inside the octagon because he does not want his career to end with a defeat.

“Listening to my grandmother speak and listening to her pray for me over the phone, and really being upset, and her telling me to retire and really kind of get away from fighting and get away from the sport because your mind is your biggest tool and your biggest asset, and you don't want to lose it,” Buckley said. “But, with that being said, I just told her to pray for me and allow me to grace that octagon just one more time, because I can't leave on a loss.”

Check out Joaquin Buckley’s comments below: