Navajo Stirling has opened up on a potential title fight with his City Kickboxing teammate Carlos Ulberg after knocking out Jiri Prochazka at UFC Qatar. However, he is no rush to decide what comes next.

Following the win, Stirling found himself in a tough spot, as the light heavyweight title belongs to his close friend, Carlos Ulberg.

That win also earned the Kiwi a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus and extended his knockout streak to four.

On Saturday, Stirling and Prochazka headlined the event at ABHA Arena in Doha. The undefeated fighter set the tempo early with punches and kicks to the body, while the Czech took time to settle in. Then in the second stanza, Prochazka loaded up a left hook, but Stirling slipped under it and fired back with a right hand that knocked him out cold. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in and stopped the bout at 4:58 of the round.

"Black Jag" won the vacant belt by knocking out Prochazka at UFC 327 in April but tore his ACL during that bout, and since then he has not stepped in the cage.

At the post-fight press conference, when Stirling was asked about the title fight, the 12-0 fighter said:

"I need to go back and have a talk with my team. See what's on the go. But man, it's been a long year... I've been in camp since pretty much January... I just need to come back to the drawing board and develop myself a little bit and grow my brand as well."

While speaking to Michael Bisping and Alan Jouban after the fight, the knockout artist said his coaches wanted him to first focus on beating Prochazka and then deal with the Ulberg question. He added:

"They just said, well, you just need to get through this and then we'll cross that bridge."

Navajo Stirling and Carlos Ulberg Keep It Civil

During the same conversation, Stirling revealed that "Black Jag" helped him train for Prochazka and supported him throughout. He said:

"Carlos was helping me for this fight, and he really wanted me to knock Jiri out and, you know, just put the nail in the coffin. So he was cheering me on in this fight, and yeah, we're just gonna see what happens."

The 29-year-old then said that he and the champion have already talked about the title fight. He said:

"Yeah, we just had a few convos back and forth, but yeah, we've just been pretty civil."

When asked if they had reached any kind of agreement regarding the belt, Stirling said:

"Yeah, well, you sort of just hope not."