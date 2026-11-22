UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit says his vision remains blurry after Ciryl Gane poked his eye at UFC 334 and warns of consequences next time.

After the bout, Hokit claimed he saw triple for the entire 25 minutes. Now more than a week after suffering his first career loss, "The Incredible Hok" is sharing his biggest regret as the controversial eye poke continues to affect his vision.

But the Frenchman did not offer a clean fight in front of the New York crowd. Gane poked Hokit in the eye during the first round and referee Marc Goddard waved off Hokit's complaints without calling a foul. Aside from that moment, the title clash was an entertaining barnburner.

Ciryl Gane retained the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 by securing a unanimous decision over Josh Hokit . All three judges scored the five-round war 48-47 after both men combined for a heavyweight-record 383 significant strikes.

Josh Hokit regrets playing clean at UFC 334 main event

Hokit's regret stems from the promises he made throughout fight week. He did everything he could to mock Gane's history of eye pokes and illegal strikes with his unfiltered trash talk. At the pre-fight press conference, he even appeared wearing protective goggles and a groin cup to troll the champion.

So, many expected "Bon Gamin" to avoid any controversial fouls in the UFC 334 main event. But it happened anyway and went overlooked. In a recent social media video, Hokit explained why playing clean left him frustrated.

"I was saying all week 'If he eye pokes me I'm gonna hit him low. He hits me low I'm hitting him in the back of the head. He hits me in the back of the head I'm stabbing him,'" Hokit joked in the video. "I did none of those things. So now there has to be consequences. He pokes me does any type of fouls next time we're straight to it we're stabbing him we're shooting him."

"Still blurry my eye is still blurry," Hokit continued. "I have to poke him. I have to stab him. I have to chop off his finger. Only regret in that fight is not doing something back."

Hokit is not the only one furious about how the fight was handled. Many voices in the MMA community criticized the referee for ignoring the foul because New York does not allow instant replay during bouts.

UFC commentator Jon Anik even wrote, "Marc Goddard is the gold standard. I don't like seeing him catch flack. But we all catch flack. I believe he should've at least called time. If this fight was in Las Vegas, Gane would've 100% been deducted a point. So, yikes."

Alex Pereira, who also suffered a controversial loss against Gane on the UFC White House card, called the decision a robbery. Hokit, meanwhile, is now campaigning for a rematch to settle the unfinished business.

But getting a second opportunity will not be easy because the title picture in the division has been frozen for over a year. With other top contenders waiting in line, Hokit may have to earn his way back before getting revenge.







