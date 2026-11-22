The UFC 334 eye-poke controversy has now spilled over into Marc Goddard's personal life, with the veteran referee forced to restrict interactions on his social media posts for the first time.

For a bit of context, Goddard was the official in charge inside the Octagon for the UFC 334 heavyweight title clash between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. In the lead-up to the fight, discussions surrounding eye pokes were a constant, given Gane's growing notoriety for such fouls.

Now, a rather hostile reaction to a particular call, or more accurately, the lack thereof, forced UFC referee Marc Goddard to restrict interactions on his social media posts for a short while this past week.

Referees in all sports are often scrutinized for pretty much anything worth criticizing, and MMA is no different. From not calling a foul to unnecessarily calling an accidental foul, early stoppages, late stoppages, premature interventions, delayed interventions, and pretty much everything in between, officials are always under the microscope.

However, when the Frenchman poked Hokit in the eye during the opening round, Goddard seemingly failed to notice it. Despite Hokit's complaints about the foul, Goddard instructed the fighters to continue.

Now a section of the community has expressed their displeasure over the referee's handling of the incident in a less-than-civil manner.

Marc Goddard Explains Why He Switched Restricted Interactions

The reaction to Marc Goddard missing Ciryl Gane's eye poke at UFC 334 has been distasteful, to say the least. Some unruly fans have since flooded the referee's social media comment sections, calling him out, with a few comments even going as far as targeting his children.

After a netizen called him out for turning his account private over facing criticism or, as the user put it, being held accountable, the veteran referee has now clarified what prompted his decision, while sharing a comment targeting his kids:

"I’ve had an account here for 17 years. This week was the first time EVER that I turned any form of commenting/interaction off. Scared of being held accountable? I live a professional life of being analysed, on show, taking “flak”, abused etc - all in the name of trying to make my living. Say what you want, both to & about me. I’m very well used to that. My eldest children are old enough to have their own social media; my youngest, at 11 years old is not. This is just one of the reasons/examples of why I turn off comments & notifications or adjust the settings of my own platforms, etc., if that’s ok with you?"

Check out Marc Goddard's comments below:

To be fair, a quick look at the reactions to this post of his is enough to understand why Goddard chose to restrict interactions on his posts.

When Marc Goddard Explained Why He Would Never Ref a Former UFC Champion

Despite the backlash from some unruly detractors, Marc Goddard has often stressed the importance of integrity throughout his refereeing career. That's exactly why he has refused to referee fights involving a particular former UFC champion.

During a 2024 interview with ESPN MMA, the veteran official explained why he would never referee a fight involving former UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards, saying:

"Leon Edwards, you've never seen me referee Leon Edwards in the UFC, and you never will. Why? Because obviously I'm Edwards' first coach. MMA way, way back when he was just an amateur. But again, the common sense element for me, like I said, even though the link is, 'Who knew then Leon first worked with?' That's another story. But you'll never see me referee him, and you never will... I just don't want any hassle. And I don't want to be put in a predicament where I'm making a call that could go against him. So it's both ways."