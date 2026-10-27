Some fans felt Movsar Evloev was robbed of time against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333, but a video of Marc Goddard’s pre-fight chat has brought the debate back to the forefront.

MMA fans are still buzzing about the stoppage in Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev. Some felt referee Marc Goddard intervened too early, others felt his call was right.

Was Goddard Right to Stop the Fight?

Now, video of Goddard talking to Volkanovski before the fight has added another layer to the debate. Goddard told the Australian champion if he got hurt he would give him a chance to recover. But there was one condition, Volkanovski had to keep moving, try to defend himself. “I’m going to let you get into trouble. If you get hurt, I’ll let you into trouble, and I’ll also let you out of it. All that means for me is you keep moving. Keep turning into him.” Goddard said

Referees want Intelligent defense .Getting hurt doesn’t mean a fight is always done. Referees will often allow a fighter to continue if he is still moving, defending himself and trying to get out of danger. But there is a limit. The referee has to step in if a fighter can no longer defend himself from shots coming his way. If you wait too long, you may do unnecessary damage.