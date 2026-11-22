Navajo Stirling has taken a direct dig at Jiri Prochazka's unusual training methods and fighting style while insisting that skills pay the bills in MMA.

Stirling has now addressed how one deals with such an awkward style, while taking a subtle dig at Prochazka's larger-than-life persona and unconventional fight preparations.

Nevertheless, those tactics did little against Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar, as the former light heavyweight champion fell prey to a late knockout in the second frame, extending his losing streak to two fights.

Jiri Prochazka is often considered one of the most unorthodox fighters in all of combat sports. With his hands low and chin up, most would say that Prochazka goes against all conventional principles. However, the Czech fighter incorporates exaggerated feints, hand movements, and footwork that largely throw his opponents off, helping him slug his way to victory even at the highest level.

In Qatar, Stirling showcased his dominance from the get-go, outstriking the former champion in the opening frame before weathering some early adversity in the second. With seconds left in the round, the New Zealander ducked under a left hook from 'BJP' and countered with a right of his own to shut his opponent's lights out.



Navajo Stirling Says Skills Pay Bills

During his post-fight press conference at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, Stirling acknowledged that Prochazka displayed several awkward mannerisms in the Octagon, constantly feinting and making unusual gestures.

The City Kickboxing fighter, however, noted that it ultimately comes down to whether you can land your shots and get the desired reactions from your opponent:

"A lot of awkward mannerisms. It's always nodding and making weird gestures in there, but at the end of the day it's principle. Where you are in relation to me, what's going on? It's all a facade. You know, like if you can hit him and hit him square and get the reactions you're looking for, that's what counts."

The 29-year-old then took a direct dig at Prochazka's unusual pre-fight rituals, which at times involve meditating in the woods and rubbing stinging nettle on his body, saying:

"It doesn't matter how many meditations you do or times you whack yourselves with bushes. doesn't change the fact that skills pay the bills in the sport."

Check out Navajo Stirling's comments on Jiri Prochazka below:

Navajo Stirling Wants to Take a Bit of Downtime and Grow His Brand

While Stirling has shown interest in potential fights against Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira following his UFC Qatar victory, the City Kickboxing fighter seems keen to take some downtime after a busy 2026 with four fights.

Addressing the media during his post-fight press conference, Stirling was asked what was next on the horizon. The light heavyweight explained that he needs to go back to the drawing board, work on himself, take some time off, and perhaps even focus on growing his brand:

"It's been a long year. I've been in camp since pretty much January. And I'm looking forward to relaxing a little bit as well. I've had my foot on the gas this whole year. I've pushed everything else out and focused on what I want to achieve... I'm not taking my foot off. But I just need to come back to the drawing board and develop myself a little bit, and grow my brand as well."

Check out Navajo Stirling's comments below: