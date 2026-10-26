Alex Pereira plans to abandon the heavyweight division and demand an immediate light heavyweight title shot if he loses to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335.

In an interview with Connect Cast, the former two-division champion stated that he will move back to 205 pounds and request an immediate title shot if Pavlovich beats him. Pointing to his natural size as the main issue, Pereira explained that he refuses to absorb extra punishment against significantly larger men.

Alex Pereira (13-4-0) moved up to the heavyweight division after a successful 6-1 run at light heavyweight. His debut in the new weight class ended in disappointment with a second-round loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250, a historic event held at the White House. The defeat also crushed Pereira's dream of becoming the first three-division champion in UFC history, leaving Gane with the interim heavyweight belt.

"I wouldn't stay , no," Pereira said. "I would go back to light heavyweight. I think that would be the ideal thing to do. Everyone knows I'm not a big guy like these heavyweights. So I'm not going to stay there taking a beating at that disadvantage. I would go back to my division, where I was more comfortable."

He previously won UFC titles at middleweight and light heavyweight. He earned the 205-pound belt by elbow-stoppage in the first round against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 before vacating the title to move up.

The size gap he mentioned is correct on paper. The No. 2-ranked heavyweight Pavlovich is a natural heavyweight, and his 84-inch reach gives him a five-inch advantage over Pereira. Given that size advantage, bookmakers opened Pavlovich as a slight -130 favorite, leaving Pereira as a +110 underdog.

Interesting Crossroads for Pavlovich

However, a win could put Pereira back in line for the heavyweight title, positioning him to face the winner of the UFC 334 championship bout between Gane and No. 6-ranked challenger Josh Hokit.

Meanwhile, Pavlovich holds a solid 21-3 record with 16 knockouts. Pereira has been demanding a rematch with Gane ever since his loss at the historic White House card. If both Pereira and Gane win their upcoming fights, that highly anticipated rematch will become a reality.

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping noted that a second consecutive heavyweight loss would leave Pereira without a clear path to the title in this division. Pereira’s coach, Glover Teixeira, confirmed that while they plan to see how the Pavlovich fight plays out, dropping back down to the 205-pound division remains their fallback plan if things go wrong at heavyweight.