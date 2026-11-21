The No. 7-ranked contender wants to take on Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira to cement his legacy in the light heavyweight division.

During an interview with MMA Fighting, Navajo Stirling was asked about the possibility of facing Alex Pereira if the Brazilian returns to the light heavyweight division.

However, the New Zealander is already looking beyond the upcoming fight. Confident of securing the win, Stirling has also named the opponents he wants to defeat as he looks to establish his own era in the division.

Navajo Stirling is currently scheduled to face former champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Qatar on November 21.

Stirling immediately described it as a dream fight. He also went on to name several other elite fighters in the division whom he confidently believes he can defeat.

"That's four UFC light heavyweight champions, and what would that say about me? That's what I think about. I'm just getting started. That'll be like the generation that I can swoop through and just start my own sort of era, the Navajo dynasty," Stirling said.

Former light heavyweight champion Pereira recently moved up to heavyweight in pursuit of becoming a three-division UFC champion. However, his debut in the division ended in defeat, as Ciryl Gane stopped him via TKO.

Pereira is now scheduled to face Sergei Pavlovich in December, in what could potentially serve as a title eliminator. However, if he fails to get past Pavlovich, Stirling has already made it clear that he would welcome a matchup against the Brazilian.

What’s In for Sterling This Saturday

Stirling is an emerging prospect with an undefeated 11-0 professional record. He earned his UFC contract in 2024 following a victory on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Since then, he has secured six consecutive wins in the UFC, three of them by stoppage. His impressive run also includes a victory over former champion Jan Blachowicz.

Now, another win over a former champion like Jiri Prochazka could strengthen his case for a title shot. However, the final decision will rest with the UFC.