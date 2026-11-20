Jiri Prochazka wasted no time trying to win over the local crowd ahead of Saturday’s UFC Qatar main event against undefeated contender Navajo Stirling.

After both headliners hit the 205-pound mark on the dot during Friday’s official weigh-ins in Doha, Prochazka stepped onto the ceremonial scale and immediately fired up the fans inside ABHA Arena. Coming off a shocking first-round knockout loss to Stirling’s teammate, Carlos Ulberg, in their vacant title fight at UFC 327 in April, the Czech star is clearly locked in on getting back into championship contention.

"Man, beautiful crowd here. Hello, Doha. Hello, Doha, hello, strong Doha," Prochazka told the crowd. "Tomorrow, I'm going to show my best performance. Thank you for your support. Stay strong, let's go for that."