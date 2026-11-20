Jiri Prochazka Rallies Fans at UFC Qatar Weigh-Ins Ahead of Showdown
Jiri Prochazka seems to be fired up ahead of his UFC Qatar main event slugfest against rising contender Navajo Stirling, Prochazka has made big promises.
Jiri Prochazka wasted no time trying to win over the local crowd ahead of Saturday’s UFC Qatar main event against undefeated contender Navajo Stirling.
After both headliners hit the 205-pound mark on the dot during Friday’s official weigh-ins in Doha, Prochazka stepped onto the ceremonial scale and immediately fired up the fans inside ABHA Arena. Coming off a shocking first-round knockout loss to Stirling’s teammate, Carlos Ulberg, in their vacant title fight at UFC 327 in April, the Czech star is clearly locked in on getting back into championship contention.
"Man, beautiful crowd here. Hello, Doha. Hello, Doha, hello, strong Doha," Prochazka told the crowd. "Tomorrow, I'm going to show my best performance. Thank you for your support. Stay strong, let's go for that."
High-Volume Strikers Set for Fireworks in Doha
Prochazka (32-6-1) has already vowed to bring zero remorse into the octagon after admitting he hesitated against an injured Ulberg earlier this year. That ruthless mindset suits Stirling (11-0) just fine, as the 29-year-old New Zealander has openly welcomed the scariest version of "BJP" for his first career UFC main event.
When the cage door closes on Nov. 21, the numbers suggest fans are in for pure chaos. According to UFC Stats, Stirling lands an eye-popping 6.47 significant strikes per minute at 55% accuracy while absorbing just 2.56, riding a three-fight knockout streak capped by a first-round TKO of former champion Jan Blachowicz in August.
Meanwhile, Prochazka brings 28 career knockouts to the table and outputs 5.61 significant strikes per minute, though his chaotic, hands-down approach leaves him absorbing 5.67 strikes per minute in return. Nearly the entire 12-fight card made weight on Friday, with welterweight Tahir Abdullayev coming in one pound heavy for his bout against Jake Matthews, setting the stage for an explosive night in Qatar.