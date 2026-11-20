NEW Navajo Stirling Wants Jiri Prochazka at His Scariest for UFC Qatar Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Jiri Prochazka (left) is going to be at his best against Navajo Stirling (right) Imago Images

Navajo Stirling is happy to hear that Jiri Prochazka will be at his destructive best when the two face off at UFC Qatar this weekend.

From This Article 1 . Two Elite Finishers Collide in Doha

Undefeated light heavyweight contender Navajo Stirling isn't looking for an easy night at the office when he headlines UFC Qatar on Saturday against former champion Jiri Prochazka. In fact, the surging City Kickboxing standout wants the Czech star at his absolute most dangerous. Prochazka (32-6-1) enters the Nov. 21 main event at ABHA Arena in Doha coming off a shocking first-round knockout loss to Stirling’s teammate, Carlos Ulberg, in their vacant title clash at UFC 327 in April. Following that setback, Prochazka admitted he hesitated after noticing Ulberg's knee injury and vowed to ditch any feelings of compassion or mercy moving forward. Rather than feeling intimidated by that mindset, Stirling (11-0) couldn't be happier. Speaking with reporters ahead of fight night, the 29-year-old New Zealander welcomed Prochazka's ruthless new approach with open arms.

"Fck yeah, bro, like, that’s what I want," Stirling said. "I don’t want no f**king soft, sorry ass motherf**ker. ... I want the f**king best Jiri. I don’t want the excuses Jiri." Two Elite Finishers Collide in Doha After an intense final faceoff where both men promised zero mercy, Saturday's headliner shapes up as pure fireworks between two of the 205-pound division's most lethal strikers. Stirling, who enters his first UFC main event ranked No. 5, has already rattled off six straight victories inside the octagon and rides a three-fight knockout streak highlighted by a first-round TKO of former champion Jan Blachowicz in August. Per UFC Stats, Stirling lands an impressive 6.47 significant strikes per minute at 55% accuracy while absorbing just 2.56 in return. On the other side, No. 2-ranked Prochazka owns 28 career knockouts, including 13 of his last 14 wins, and outputs 5.61 significant strikes per minute, though his chaotic, hands-down style leaves him absorbing 5.67 strikes per minute. With a potential title shot against Ulberg hanging in the balance, Stirling isn't interested in excuses, he wants to test himself against the deadliest version of Prochazka possible.