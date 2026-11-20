Alex Pereira shares what he currently weighs, which has spared reaction from the fans.

Alex Pereira reveals his current weight ahead of his UFC 335 clash with Sergei Pavlovich, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

For his heavyweight debut, rather than taking time to add muscle, Pereira put on a lot of weight. He weighed in at 251 pounds, 3 pounds heavier than his opponent Ciryl Gane , at UFC Fight Night 250.

Now Pereira has revealed what he currently weighs.

Alex Pereira is adding more muscle mass and cutting down his weight as he prepares for his second outing at heavyweight, which is three weeks away. He is scheduled to face top-ranked Sergei Pavlovich in the co-headliner of UFC 335, taking place on December 12, 2026, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada (Las Vegas).

‘Poatan’ was knocked out in the second round and failed to capture the interim heavyweight strap. Many analysts and pundits believe the added weight heavily affected Pereira’s movement and have advised him to drop some weight for his next outing.

It seems the Brazilian is working on dropping weight and adding muscle. In his latest Instagram post, the former two-division champion shared training footage of himself lifting weights and revealed that he currently weighs 111 kg, which is roughly 244 pounds.

The post quickly went viral, and fans have shared their opinions on Pereira’s physique ahead of UFC 335.

Alex Pereira’s heavyweight physique draws mixed reactions as fans question his size

One fan questioned whether the Brazilian has the frame to compete against naturally bigger heavyweights. He wrote, “Bro is not a HW. He doesn't have the correct frame for it.”

While others suggested he should consider returning to light heavyweight.“Dude is not meant to fight heavyweight,” another commented

A third fan added, “Huge fan of yours! back to light heavyweight.”

One fan suggested Pereira cut more weight to preserve his speed and movement. He commented, “I feel like Alex is still too heavy man... 235Lbs/106KG is the heaviest he should come in at! Keep that speed and movement, the power will always be there.”

Check out fans' reactions below:

Meanwhile, Pavlovich weighed in at 257 pounds for his most recent UFC outing against Tallison Teixeira, in which he secured a knockout victory in just 39 seconds.