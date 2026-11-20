UFC head honcho Dana White (left) and Tito Ortiz (right) almost clashed in a boxing match several years ago.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has opened up about his much-discussed boxing match against Dana White.

The mixed martial artist was managed by White during a phase in his career, but the two friends and work associates eventually had a major fallout.

Ortiz, who's widely regarded as an MMA legend and is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was counted among the UFC's top stars in the 2000s.

Tito Ortiz has opened up about the oft-discussed canceled boxing match between him and Dana White.

Their animosity reached an apparent crescendo when they were expected to clash in a boxing match on Spike TV back in 2007. But that fight wasn't to be.

Tito Ortiz on his proposed boxing match with UFC head honcho Dana White

Speaking to fellow UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal on Death Row MMA, on Full Send MMA, Tito Ortiz shed light on the boxing match. The 51-year-old stated:

"So that was my idea. That's what I wanted. I wanted to punch Dana (White) in the face just because we were so at each other's necks."

Ortiz recalled suggesting that he'd like to split the revenues with White. He noted that the latter agreed. The MMA veteran further recounted that their boxing match was set to be broadcast on Spike TV, with whom the UFC signed a deal.

"The Huntington Beach Bad Boy" indicated that he wanted a contract to be signed that they'll split the revenues 50-50, adding that White first agreed but ultimately stated that it can't happen.

Ortiz said, "I'm not going to fight for free." He implied that White and his business associates would've made money off the boxing match, and he, too, wanted a fair share of the same.

Tito Ortiz recounts why Dana White boxing match fell apart

Underlining that he'd have most definitely defeated Dana White by way of KO, Tito Ortiz said, "I would have knocked his a** out in the first f**king round, first two rounds."

Ortiz recounted that he and White used to spar one another frequently, and White used to get the better of him early on. Nevertheless, he soon improved -- developing his pugilistic arsenal under Don House -- and started beating White in their sessions.

Ortiz pointed out that White eventually refrained from sparring with him, which was indicative of the fact that the UFC boss knew that he'd be unable to beat him in a boxing match.

Furthermore, Ortiz emphasized that White still proceeded to assert that they'll box against each other, as he had no intention of actually boxing against him.

He indicated that White simply wanted to paint it as though he (Ortiz) was afraid of boxing against him.

When asked why White accepted the boxing match against him, Ortiz said, "Because he knew the fight wasn't going to happen. He knew it wasn't going to happen. That was all premeditated bullsh**, bro... It was all propaganda. It was all propaganda bullsh**."

Ortiz last competed in MMA back in 2019. The mixed martial arts veteran subsequently faced fellow UFC legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva in a boxing match in 2021, losing to the Brazilian combatant via knockout.

Moreover, Ortiz notably tried his hand at politics. The American athlete and celebrity is also often seen at combat sports and miscellaneous public events.

Watch Tito Ortiz address his much-discussed boxing match against Dana White below (*comments at the 30:12-minute mark of the video):