Chael Sonnen Dismisses Amanda Nunes' Push for Kayla Harrison Rematch at 145
Chael Sonnen does not see any point in booking a rematch between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison at 145 lbs, like the Brazilian is demanding
Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes wants another crack at Kayla Harrison, only this time she wants the fight contested at featherweight. According to UFC veteran turned analyst Chael Sonnen, however, that demand hits an immediate roadblock because the promotion no longer has a 145-pound division.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said things straight when addressing Nunes' push to run things back at a higher weight class following her fourth-round submission loss to Harrison at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden.
"There is no such thing as a 145-pound UFC women's champion," Sonnen said. "It does not exist. The class doesn't exist."
The UFC quietly shelved its women's featherweight division following Nunes' initial retirement in June 2023. While Harrison (20-1) and UFC CEO Dana White both expressed openness to a 145-pound rematch during post-fight media availability in New York, Sonnen was quick to point out that there is no actual championship hardware waiting for them at that weight.
Sonnen Still Views Nunes as the GOAT
Even though he shut down the logistics of a featherweight title bout, Sonnen made it clear his critique wasn't a knock on Nunes' legacy. Despite Harrison capturing the biggest win of her career, Sonnen still views "The Lioness" as the greatest female mixed martial artist to ever step inside the octagon.
"If I had to rate the greatest female fighters of all time, I would definitely put Amanda number one," Sonnen said.
Still, looking back at how UFC 334 played out, the weight class wasn't what cost Nunes (23-6) the belt. In fact, she was largely getting the better of the exchanges before straying from her game plan and repeatedly initiating grappling sequences with a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist. Despite finding clear success in her standup game, outlanding Harrison 31-25 in significant strikes, Nunes shot for seven takedowns and paid the price on the mat, where Harrison locked in a rear-naked choke at 1:29 of the fourth round. That overconfidence ultimately cost her the fight, and moving up 10 pounds won't fix a flawed game plan.