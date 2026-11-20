NEW Chael Sonnen Dismisses Amanda Nunes' Push for Kayla Harrison Rematch at 145 Allan Binoy Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Chael Sonnen (left) doesn't see why Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison (right) should be booked at 145 lbs Imago Images

Chael Sonnen does not see any point in booking a rematch between Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison at 145 lbs, like the Brazilian is demanding

From This Article 1 . Sonnen Still Views Nunes as the GOAT

Former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes wants another crack at Kayla Harrison, only this time she wants the fight contested at featherweight. According to UFC veteran turned analyst Chael Sonnen, however, that demand hits an immediate roadblock because the promotion no longer has a 145-pound division. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said things straight when addressing Nunes' push to run things back at a higher weight class following her fourth-round submission loss to Harrison at UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden. "There is no such thing as a 145-pound UFC women's champion," Sonnen said. "It does not exist. The class doesn't exist."