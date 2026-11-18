Both Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes stand to benefit from having 10 fewer pounds to shed. While the extra weight could give the former Olympic judoka a better gas tank and more strength in grappling exchanges, Nunes could benefit from increased punching power.

But will the change in weight class actually make a difference? Could those extra 10 pounds produce a different result? Or would we see a similar story unfold if the two meet again at 145?

Nunes now seems ready to take her up on that offer, with Dana White also seemingly giving the idea the green light during the UFC 334 post-fight press conference.

The Kayla Harrison-Amanda Nunes rivalry might not be over just yet. While Harrison scored a decisive submission victory over 'The Lioness' at UFC 334, the Olympic judoka had already promised Nunes a rematch at featherweight in the lead-up to their fight.

What Led to Amanda Nunes' Confusing Game Plan at UFC 334?

Amanda Nunes had a bizarre game plan at UFC 334. 'The Lioness' was having considerable success on the feet in the opening round, eliciting proper reactions from Kayla Harrison each time she landed. Even by the end of the fight, Harrison had the battle scars to show for it.

Weirdly, however, the legendary Brazilian shelved her striking-heavy approach from the second round onward, opting for a grappling-heavy style. A confusing tactic indeed when you're going up against a two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka.

What prompted this? Was it the knowledge that her opponent had endured a difficult weight cut?

For context, Kayla Harrison used to compete at 78 kg (172 pounds) during her judo days. Even during her PFL stint, she competed at lightweight. Making the cut down to 135 pounds, then, is a considerably difficult task. In the lead-up to UFC 334, Harrison told Sports Illustrated that she still had 20 pounds to lose with just three weeks remaining before the fight. Even on the scales, Harrison looked visibly drained.

Nunes, confident in her own grappling abilities and their time together at ATT, might have believed she could grind down an opponent who had already been through a gruelling weight cut. Perhaps the idea was to drain Harrison's gas tank through relentless grappling, weaken her in the clinch, and then light her up with strikes in the championship rounds.

Alas, it was all for naught. Nunes instead fell prey to a rear-naked choke in the fourth round.

How Could the 10-pound Difference Play Out in a Featherweight Clash?

With Kayla Harrison getting to keep an additional 10 pounds at featherweight, she'd likely be considerably stronger in grappling exchanges. One thing to note is that even at UFC 334, Harrison ultimately had the upper hand during prolonged exchanges on the ground, reversing positions multiple times and even racking up greater control time.

A stronger Harrison at featherweight could make it considerably more difficult for Amanda Nunes to keep the fight standing, even if she wished to do so. Plus, Harrison will likely have better endurance, courtesy of the less demanding cut.

On the other hand, Nunes would also boast greater punching power at the higher weight class. However, with Harrison no longer having to endure such a gruelling weight cut, Nunes could have a harder time stringing together combinations while constantly being under the threat of a takedown.

Nevertheless, Nunes will always have a puncher's chance, particularly given that Harrison showed little lateral movement under pressure at UFC 334.

Will Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes at Featherweight Be Any Different?

As far as the fight result is concerned, chances are Kayla Harrison will once again get the better of Amanda Nunes at featherweight.

Having tasted defeat once, Nunes will likely be more mindful of Harrison's submission threat and avoid prolonged grappling exchanges at all costs. She might even be a little gun-shy when it comes to stand-up exchanges.

If the two were to lock horns in a featherweight contest, my money would be on the American.