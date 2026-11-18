After angry fans launched a petition and accused Daniel Cormier of rooting against Josh Hokit over a past political remark, Jon Anik stepped in to set the record straight on their UFC 334 broadcast.

Some frustrated people even started a petition to remove him from the commentary booth, while others claimed he was biased against Hokit because of Hokit's controversial remark about Michelle Obama at the White House in June.

Viewers accused Cormier of favoring Gane throughout the broadcast, pointing to his reaction to an uncalled eye poke and his repeated claims that Gane was winning the early rounds.

At the main event of UFC 334 on Nov. 14, Ciryl Gane defeated Josh Hokit by unanimous decision to retain his heavyweight title. While the five-round brutal war set a heavyweight record with 383 combined significant strikes, color commentator Daniel Cormier quickly stole the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

UFC play-by-play voice Jon Anik strongly disagrees with the ongoing criticism. He recently came forward to defend his broadcast partner, shutting down the wild theory behind Cormier's alleged bias.

Jon Anik Defends Daniel Cormier Against Josh Hokit Bias Claims

Speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast, play-by-play voice Jon Anik admitted that Cormier pushed a little too hard on air that Gane had won the first two rounds. Still, Anik said the online anger had crossed into pure venom and insisted that linking DC’s call to Hokit's past political remarks made no sense.

"In terms of any bias from Daniel Cormier, when I read things like, because of Josh Hokit's wayward, terrible line about Michelle Obama... somehow DC is going to be on the Ciryl Gane side, I mean, it's just straight lunacy," Anik said.

He added, "It's not like DC and I are best friends, you know, right? Like we have friction like a married couple, but nan does it make me want to come to his defense just because there is NO bias."

Those fan rumors trace back to June 14 at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House lawn, where Hokit knocked out Derrick Lewis and notoriously yelled into the microphone, "Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?"

"The Incredible Hok" stayed entirely unapologetic ahead of UFC 334, telling reporters he would never regret the line. Because Cormier had publicly slammed that remark as "gross" and "disgusting" back in June, some viewers assumed he was still mad at Hokit on Saturday.

That theory spread quickly after fans grew furious over a controversial moment early in the main event. Less than a minute into the first round, Gane added to his eye-poking history by landing a finger in Hokit's left eye. Afterward, the American claimed he "saw triple the whole fight" on Instagram.

Referee Marc Goddard missed the foul, and during that moment, Cormier remarked on the lack of a penalty in a way that viewers interpreted as rooting for the champion. A viral X post from @ioncarefor claimed, "DC saying thank god Gane didn’t get a point deduction for that eye poke is crazy. Make it less obvious who you rooting for fat f***"

A user named Tony_Has_Died even started a petition asking the UFC to replace Cormier, citing both the main event and the Uroš Medić vs. Kevin Holland fight.

Interestingly, UFC CEO Dana White told reporters afterward that he scored the bout 4–1 for Gane despite the uncalled eye poke, yet almost all of the backlash landed on the former two-division champion.

It remains to be seen how long it will take for the controversy to die down. Neither White nor Cormier has addressed the petition yet, so it will be interesting to see if reporters ask the UFC boss about the backlash at any of his upcoming press conferences.





