NEW Fans Lash out at Daniel Cormier for Alleged Biased Commentary at UFC 334 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Daniel Cormier Credits: Instagram/@dc_mma

Fans bashed Daniel Cormier over alleged biased commentary after Ciryl Gane's win over Josh Hokit in UFC 334.

From This Article 1 . Fans criticized Daniel Cormier for allegedly supporting Ciryl Gane

At the main event of UFC 334, Ciryl Gane defeated Josh Hokit by a unanimous decision and defended his UFC heavyweight title. However, a moment from the first round of the bout has resulted in a debacle among UFC enthusiasts. The controversy revolves around an uncalled eye poke by Gane and former UFC heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier seemingly reflected on the matter during his commentary. An X post from @ioncarefor claimed, “DC saying thank god Gane didn’t get a point deduction for that eye poke is crazy. Make it less obvious who you rooting for fat f***” Just 45 seconds into round one, Gane caught Hokit in the left eye with an outstretched finger. Although Hokit immediately signaled to referee Marc Goddard that he had been poked, the referee did not pause the fight. After the match, Hokit even took to Instagram and claimed that he “saw triple the whole fight”.

The fact that Marc Goddard did not issue a warning to the French fighter and no point was deducted from him has left several fans infuriated. Adding to that, as Cormier allegedly ‘thanked God’ for Gane not getting a deduction, it has made fans believe that the American fighter was supporting Gane. Fans criticized Daniel Cormier for allegedly supporting Ciryl Gane One fan demanded that Cormier be removed from commentary and stated, “Petition to get dc removed lol” Another netizen lashed out at the 47-year-old former champ and commented, “DC is a f***ing retard. The whole UFC commentary team is a joke. I might just watch fights on mute from now on.” Echoing the same thought, another UFC enthusiast chimed in, “He was so f***ing glazing gane all the way through it pissed me off” Pointing out how they felt the commentary was biased, another fan added, “The whole commentary is biased. Did you see and hear how deflated they all were when Nunes lost? It's like give Kayla some credit, even that seemed forced.” “He's f*ing unbearable. Biased "my friend is winning" comments and nothing of value,” quipped another X user.