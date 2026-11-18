While Ciryl Gane landed more significant strikes statistically at UFC 334, Curtis Blaydes believes Gane's strikes weren't all that significant.

By the end, the bout had broken the record for the most combined significant strikes landed in a heavyweight fight at 383, with Gane accounting for 237 of those. Curtis Blaydes, however, feels Gane's significant strikes were not all that significant.

At Madison Square Garden, Hokit started strong, employing a high-pressure approach against 'Bon Gamin' and effectively throwing his opponent off rhythm for much of the early rounds. In the championship rounds, however, Gane regained his composure and began efficiently fighting on the back foot, picking Hokit apart as the American continued to press forward with little lateral movement.

The UFC 334 heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit was a close one. The judges scored the bout 48-47 across the board for Gane, and naturally, the result has divided the fandom and the wider MMA community. Perennial heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes, for one, believes Hokit deserved the judges' nod.

Curtis Blaydes Says Josh Hokit's Strikes Were More 'Significant'

Having watched Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit himself, Curtis Blaydes feels the American's offense was more damaging and significant and, as such, deserved to get his hand raised.

Addressing a fan's question about his thoughts on the bout, Blaydes explained that Hokit's punches had a considerable physical difference compared to Gane's strikes, which he dismissed as 'pillow punches':

"I thought lost. I know everyone is giving him the scorecard wins because he landed more strikes. Guys, I'm there. I'm watching these strikes. There was a physical difference between the strikes that Hokit was landing and the strikes that Gane was landing. Gane's strikes were not significant. I'm not being a hater. I'm just being one hundred. They were pillow punches."

As Blaydes sees it, Hokit won the first three rounds, while Gane took the two championship rounds. Reacting to Dana White scoring the fight 4-1 for Gane, Blaydes expressed disbelief, suggesting he needed to sit down with a judge and have them walk him through how they arrived at that score.

The Curtis Blaydes Fight Still Bothers Josh Hokit

The loss to Ciryl Gane is sure to haunt Josh Hokit for a while. However, as it turns out, there's another fight result that Hokit hasn't quite moved on from: his three-round battle against Curtis Blaydes.

As Hokit sees it, he needs to break every opponent he faces inside the Octagon, and the fact that he was unable to finish 'Razor' during their UFC 327 contest is a wound that still burns in his mind.

Reflecting on the fight during an appearance on the Double Coverage podcast ahead of UFC 334, Hokit said:

"To me, a fight is to break the guy. If I'm gonna win a decision, it's all for nothing... Even going against Curtis Blaydes, I truly believe they should have locked the door. We should have fought to the death, or until someone gave up. I truly believe that, and it still bothers me to this day... It bothers me. He believes he still has a chance, and that bothers me."