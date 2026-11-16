Gabriel Bonfim vs. Sean Brady Set to Headline UFC Vegas 125 

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Sean Brady will officially headline UFC Vegas 125 on January 23, 2027, at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

But nine days ahead of his welterweight clash with Bonfim, Brady suffered a severe staph infection in his left knee , which hospitalized him for three days. Hence, he was forced to pull out of the event.

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Sean Brady will officially headline UFC Vegas 125 (UFC Fight Night 297) on Jan. 23 at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The announcement was made live during the UFC 334 broadcast.

MMA journalist Laerte Viana broke this news on social media (X), saying: "I've got some annoying news to share here: Sean Brady got injured and is out of the fight against Gabriel Bonfim, which was set to headline UFC Vegas on November 7th. The organization is looking for a new opponent for the Brazilian."

As a replacement for the Brady vs. Bonfim fight, a heavyweight bout between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker was booked, which saw Johnny Walker win via TKO (punches) in the third round

Sean Brady Hoped To Make His Return Sooner

In an interview on The Brady Bags Show, Sean Brady revealed that he wanted to make his return sooner to the octagon, but he was rejected from many match cards because they were already full.

"I was trying to ask him. I'm like, "Yo, is there any spots on the December 12 card? Is there any way I can get on that?' It's full," Like, so there's no way I can. I was trying to just be like, I just need a couple more weeks, just to let this clear up, and then I still wanna fight. And then they have October. They have November 21. It's in Qatar. Like that's full. They don't have a card on November 28 because that's Thanksgiving. And then they have a card December 5th, which is in Saudi Arabia. Full. And December 12th is full. And then they don't have another card until the Dallas card, which is what I'm hoping to get on"

Luckily, Brady found an open spot. He is well past his recovery window and healthy enough to commit to a full training camp for the UFC Vegas 125 main event on Jan. 23