Sean Brady went from a routine training camp to a hospital bed requiring thirty needles to drain a sudden, terrifying infection in his knee.

But anticipation turned to shock when Brady abruptly withdrew , forcing the UFC to scramble and elevate Johnny Walker vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta to the main event.

A high-stakes welterweight headliner at UFC Vegas 124 has collapsed just nine days before fight night. No. 5-ranked Sean Brady was set to battle No. 6 Gabriel Bonfim on Nov. 7. Brady entered the fight card with momentum from a dominant win over Joaquin Buckley , while Bonfim was fresh off defeating former champion Belal Muhammad.

Sean Brady Details Staph Infection That Forced Him Out of UFC Vegas 124

Speaking on The Brady Bags Show, the 33-year-old said his knee swelled after a training session, which turned severe within hours. Doctors later confirmed it was a staph infection. They needed to drain his joint repeatedly. This is the same knee he injured before his first-round TKO loss to Michael Morales last November. Brady explained that the severity of the treatment caught him off guard.

"But it started to come back that it was growing staph. So obviously staph's an infection," he said. "But this was the, that's the first needle they pulled out of my knee. So they pulled like 30. That's all the stuff, they pulled that out? That's nasty as hell… But yeah, so while I'm in the hospital, I'm like, all right, I'm trying to stay optimistic. I'm like, the original thought was I'd get in there, get some IV antibiotics."

An unexpectedly long hospital stay completely derailed the welterweight contender's timeline. Brady revealed, "Get out of there in a day and then obviously that just didn't happen like it just wasn't getting better. And Oct. 26 my knee is still blown up I have to get it drained again and the fear is that I'll get it drained and it would just keep filling back up so and it fucking like I just can't I can't fight can't fight in two weeks. It's just not an option."

The withdrawal costs Bonfim a main event spotlight after a full training camp. Brady, who won his first two UFC headliners over Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards, apologized to his opponent for the unexpected scenario.

"I feel for Bonfim too. It sucks, man," Brady said. “I’ve been there where guys pull out, you’re two weeks out and then you don’t know if you’re fighting, you’re looking for a new opponent. I know he was putting in the training camp, trust me, and that’s what sucks. I did a ten week training camp for this.”

Brady expects the staph infection in his knee to completely heal within a couple of weeks. While he initially reached out to the UFC to request a quick turnaround for the Dec. 12 card, officials confirmed that all remaining year-end events are completely booked.

Brady is targeting his return for the first UFC card of 2027. He is hopeful that the promotion will keep the rankings matchup intact and rebook Bonfim for that date.