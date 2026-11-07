Johnny Walker wasn't expecting to be fighting again, at least not this soon. After knocking out Mick Parkin with a flying knee in his heavyweight debut, the flamboyant Brazilian was looking to face Derrick Lewis in January.

Walker's ambitions are considerably bigger than simply establishing himself in another weight class. Despite having only one heavyweight appearance under his belt, the Brazilian believes he has the tools to compete for the championship.

He has two young mouths to feed at home, wants to make the most of his time in the heavyweight division, and believes a win could put him right in the mix for a title opportunity.

Instead, came an opportunity to headline UFC Vegas 124 against Waldo Cortes-Acosta, and he didn't need much convincing. While the fight was put together on just eight days' notice after Sean Brady was forced out with an injury, for Walker, the short turnaround wasn't a reason to hesitate.

"It's already time to go for the belt," Walker told MMA Fighting. "If the opportunity comes, I'll take it. But if not, I'm also willing to wait another year or two. I've given myself three or four more years at most to get that belt, you know? It could happen in one day, one week, or in four years. I'm not in a hurry. I'll do it at the right time."

To his credit, instead of pushing for an immediate opportunity, Walker has given himself a three-to-four-year window to accomplish his ultimate goal, which slipped away at 205.

Knocking out Parkin with a flying knee, his debut certainly provided an encouraging start. But Cortes-Acosta presents a considerably different challenge. The heavyweight contender has strong boxing and punching power to test Walker's striking, making Saturday's main event a serious test.

That said, a second consecutive victory would leave Walker with a 2-0 heavyweight record and potentially put him closer to the names currently occupying the title picture, including Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.

Walker Isn't Underestimating Cortes-Acosta Despite His Confidence

Leading up to the fight, the 34-year-old is confident in his abilities, all while recognizing that Cortes-Acosta brings a dangerous skill set into the Octagon. The Brazilian specifically highlighted his opponent's fast jab, overhand right, and heavyweight punching power.

However, Walker believes his own athleticism and versatility could make this a difficult assignment for Cortes-Acosta.

"He's never fought a guy like me, someone who moves, kicks, throws knees, elbows, has wrestling, has jiu-jitsu," he explained.

Walker (23-10-0, 1NC) also pointed out that he has more to offer than his striking, despite considering it his biggest strength.

In hindsight, the short notice preparation might have complicated things a bit. Walker admitted that he had not yet properly studied WCA’s (17-4-0) previous bouts. Nevertheless, his experience inside the Octagon gives him confidence heading into another main event.

With 17 UFC appearances and five previous headlining assignments, Walker believes there is little his opponent can bring that he hasn't experienced before, stating, “I know how everything works, I know what it's like to take a punch, I know what it's like to get knocked out. There’s nothing left to surprise me."

Meanwhile, “The Salsa Boy” has faced Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes since his TKO win over Derrick Lewis, and is eyeing a triumphant return to form.