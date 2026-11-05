Johnny Walker believes that a win against Waldo Cortes-Acosta will prove that he belongs in the heavyweight division.

Walker has plenty of respect for his opponent and describes Waldo Cortes-Acosta as a high-level fighter. He also claimed that “Salsa Boy's” boxing, speed, and powerful overhand qualities make him a tough matchup.

Now, the 34-year-old will face a more experienced heavyweight fighter, who has already tested himself against some of the division’s top names. Speaking to the media during fight week, Walker revealed why he sees the matchup as an important test.

Johnny Walker has recently moved up to heavyweight. He made his debut against Mick Parkin at UFC 332 on Oct. 3, where he knocked Parkin out in the first round. Walker also earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus that night.

However, the Brazilian is confident about his own game plan and believes getting past this challenge will send a clear message about his place in the division. He said:

“It’s a big test. And I pass through that, just going to show that I belong to the heavyweight division.”



Check out Johnny Walker’s comments below:

Johnny Walker Reveals Why He Accepted Short-Notice UFC Vegas 124 Fight

Walker did not originally plan to climb the division's ladder this fast. After defeating Parkin, he wanted to take baby steps, giving himself time to adjust. However, as he put it, “God have different plan than me.” So when the UFC offered him the chance to headline against Cortes-Acosta, he did not hesitate and accepted the offer even before talking to his team.

Furthermore, the 23-10 fighter believes his experience in the line will favor him. This bout will be his 18th appearance in the UFC, and he no longer feels the need to prove himself to anyone. Even so, a win over Cortes-Acosta could put him in a much better position.



“If I win him, I deserve a good position on the division. So let’s see this Saturday night if I’m ready or not,” Walker said.

Cortes-Acosta, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend. The 17-4 heavyweight previously won three straight fights before suffering back-to-back decision losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes this year.

A win over Walker would help him regain his momentum. While a second win for Walker could line him up for bigger opportunities at heavyweight soon.