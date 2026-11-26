Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, had predicted in 2024 that Brian Ortega no longer wanted to don the UFC gloves and throw down.

Ortega locked horns with Diego Lopes at UFC 306 in 2024. That same night at the Sphere in Las Vegas, O'Malley was also defending his bantamweight strap against Merab Dvalishvili.

Tim Welch Figured Out In 2024 That Brian Ortega Won't Fight Much Longer

O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, from octagon side, after witnessing Ortega's body language on fight night, had predicted that "T-City" did not want to enter the octagon and fight Lopes. Recalling that night on his podcast, Welch said:

“Last time I’ve seen Brian Ortega was when we were in the same corner at the Sphere. I almost felt bad, how much he did now want to go out there. He was just wearing the stress on his chest. He did not look happy in the back room, he was just so f***ing nervous. When you have enough money to live it’s gonna be hard to keep signing up for fights if you hate it that much."