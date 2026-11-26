Brian Ortega’s UFC Retirement Did Not Surprise Tim Welch
Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, had predicted in 2024 that Brian Ortega no longer wanted to don the UFC gloves and throw down.
Ortega locked horns with Diego Lopes at UFC 306 in 2024. That same night at the Sphere in Las Vegas, O'Malley was also defending his bantamweight strap against Merab Dvalishvili.
Tim Welch Figured Out In 2024 That Brian Ortega Won't Fight Much Longer
O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, from octagon side, after witnessing Ortega's body language on fight night, had predicted that "T-City" did not want to enter the octagon and fight Lopes. Recalling that night on his podcast, Welch said:
“Last time I’ve seen Brian Ortega was when we were in the same corner at the Sphere. I almost felt bad, how much he did now want to go out there. He was just wearing the stress on his chest. He did not look happy in the back room, he was just so f***ing nervous. When you have enough money to live it’s gonna be hard to keep signing up for fights if you hate it that much."
Brian Ortega suffered a unanimous decision loss to Diego Lopes at UFC 306. After nearly a year away, he returned to face Aljamain Sterling but suffered another UD defeat. Most recently, at UFC Qatar, Ortega, despite moving up to 155 pounds, failed to snap his losing skid and was defeated by Dan Hooker
Brian Ortega Retired After UFC Qatar Loss
Following three consecutive losses, despite also switching weight classes, "T-City" announced his retirement. He admitted that he no longer has the same hunger or the desire to hurt people that once drove him to compete. Ortega also confessed he did not retire just because he lost. In fact, he had thought of hanging up his gloves before the bout. Here's what he said after laying his gloves down:
"I think so . I started this because I came from nothing and I wanted to be something. I was fueled by hate, I was fueled by anger. And I don’t have that anymore. I feel bad that I hit him. I healed. So as of right now, I think that’s it... I just want to thank everyone, all the people who supported me."
Check out Brian Ortega's comments below (0:25):