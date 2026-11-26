UFC middleweight Caio Borralho wants to return to the octagon in late February or March and already has a few potential opponents in mind.

As per Borralho, the company told him that no ranked opponents were available until next January or February. Having previously gone 13 months without a fight before facing Nassourdine Imavov, the Brazilian did not want to sit on the sidelines once again, so instead chose to stay active and take on Belgaroui.

This was his second win in 2026. In March, he had beaten Reinier de Ridder at UFC 326 . The win over Belgaroui improved his record to 19-2 with one no-contest. Belgaroui was not a ranked opponent, and many wondered why "The Natural" even accepted the fight.

Two weeks ago, at UFC 334 , Borralho took on Yousri Belgaroui from Madison Square Garden in New York. The Brazilian took "The Boogeyman" down five times and controlled him for more than seven minutes. He even came close to sinking in a rear-naked choke in round one. In the end, all three judges scored the bout (30-27) in Borralho's favor.

Caio Borralho Names Three Potential Opponents for His Return

Recently, the 33-year-old appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he revealed late February or March as his return timeline. Along with that, he also named three potential opponents that make sense for him to fight: Brendan Allen, Dricus du Plessis, and Khamzat Chimaev.

Interestingly, all three opponents Borralho named sit above him in the rankings. Since his last fight was with an unranked opponent, "The Natural" believes this time he has earned a ranked opponent. He still wants someone from the top five or ten, even if the three names he mentioned above are unavailable. He said:

"I think I deserve a high-end opponent right now. Anyone in the top five, even the top 10, would be good for me. I want to return in late February, March, something like that."

Nonetheless, out of the three names he put forward, DDP is his first choice. The Sao Luis native admires the South African's resume and his dominance at 185 pounds since joining the promotion. For Borralho, beating a former champion like du Plessis would be a tremendous challenge and a big name to fit into his record. He added:

"Dricus is my preference. I've been calling this guy out like five times in my post-fight interviews. I think the styles match very well, and I think I can knock him out. I can put some good hands on him and put my game to work."

However, "Stillknocks" may have other plans set for himself. The South African recently teased a February return, with rumors linking him to Brendan Allen at UfC 337 in Orlando.

Caio Borralho Wants to Fight for the Title in 2027

The No. 5-ranked Borralho has set one goal for 2027. He believes one more win could earn him a shot at the title, and by the end of next year, he can become a UFC champion.

He also has previously expressed his desire to see his Fighting Nerds teammates, Carlos Prates and Jean Silva, become champions. If they get the job done by next year, the team would have three UFC titles.

Prates is already a step closer to UFC Gold. He will fight Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336 on Jan 30. Silva is also in a good spot and can compete for the featherweight belt in his next outing.