Kevin Vallejos wants to fight for the UFC featherweight title next and already has two opponents in mind.

During his post-fight octagon interview, the 24-year-old called out Alexander Volkanovski. Speaking via a translator, he said:

The win improved "El Chino's" pro record to 19-1. It was also his third win over a ranked fighter in 11 months. Other than Sterling, he also knocked out Giga Chikadze in 2025 and Josh Emmett in March.

The past weekend, Kevin Vallejos won by unanimous decision against Aljamain Sterling in the UFC Qatar co-main event, with all three judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, and 30-27. The Argentine striker stuffed almost every takedown from the “Funk Master."

"I think the only logical option is Volkanovski. If he chooses to go up to 155, I understand, but I would love to have the opportunity for him to fight me at 145. I hope he gives me the opportunity."

Kevin Vallejos Wants to Avenge His Only Loss With the Belt on the Line

Alexander Volkanovski might not stay at the featherweight division for long. Most recently, "The Great" stopped Movsar Evloev in the second round by TKO at UFC 333. Following the win, he called for a fight with lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and said that's "something I'd retire for."

However, "The Highlight" has yet not decided on whether he will defend his belt or retire. If Gaethje does agree to fight "The Great," the featherweight title will be vacant. In that case, Vallejos already knows who that backup will be. He posted on X:

"If Volk moves up, it's US vs. Jean Silva for the vacant title."

A fight with Jean Silva would be a rematch. The Brazilian is the only man to beat "El Chino." In September 2023, on Dana White's Contender Series “Lord,” beat him by unanimous decision, and since then, the Argentine has won eight fights in a row, including five in the UFC.

Silva, on the other hand, holds a 18-3 record, winning his last two bouts. He beat Arnold Allen in January and submitted Jose Delgado in September. His only loss in the promotion came against Diego Lopes last year.

The No. 5-ranked featherweight has been campaigning for the title shot for months now, but Vallejos believes his recent run puts him ahead of everyone else in the division. He recently wrote on X:

"WE beat 3 ranked fighters in the last 11 months. Who else can say they did that? WE are next for the title."

At the end of the day, the ball is in Justin Gaethje's court. Once "The Highlight" decides who he wants to fight next, Volkanovski can make his own call. If Gaethje picks someone else, such as Arman Tsarukyan, "The Great" could stay at 145 pounds and choose between Silva and Vallejos. After that, the featherweight title picture should finally settle.