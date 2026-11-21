Former UFC bantamweight champion believes that Aljamain Sterling deserves a title shot if he defeats Kevin Vallejos.

During a press conference ahead of UFC Fight Night in Doha, former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili described Kevin Vallejos as a prominent name in the division and a tough opponent for Aljamain Sterling. He believes a victory over Vallejos would make Sterling the next deserving title contender.

Now, according to Sterling’s close friend and training partner Merab Dvalishvili, a third consecutive victory against Vallejos in the co-main event of UFC Qatar should put him in line for a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

Aljamain Sterling is set to make his third appearance in the UFC featherweight division this Saturday against No. 10-ranked contender Kevin Vallejos. He is currently 3-1 in his last four fights and enters the matchup riding a two-fight winning streak.

"This is a huge fight. A lot of people think Aljo should fight somebody big name, but he's a very tough opponent. After this win, Aljo will fight for the belt. There is no question," Dvalishvili said.

The featherweight division is currently ruled by Alexander Volkanovski, who is coming off a significant title defense against Movsar Evloev.

With featherweight being one of the UFC's most active divisions, Jean Silva is another contender widely regarded as deserving of a title opportunity.

As a result, a win for Sterling could strengthen his position in the title picture. However, Silva is already in the mix. Volkanovski, meanwhile, is reportedly eyeing a potential champion-versus-champion matchup with lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje.

If Volkanovski decides against moving up for that challenge, Sterling could still have to wait for his opportunity, especially if Silva remains ahead of him in the title queue.

However, if Volkanovski is tied up with another matchup, the UFC could consider booking an interim featherweight title fight or a title eliminator between Silva and the winner of Sterling vs. Vallejos.