Merab Dvalishvili is happy to know he has a well-wisher and friend like Nina-Marie Daniele looking out for him.

Nevertheless, the melee had serious repercussions, with Abu Dhabi authorities detaining both parties before eventually releasing Dvalishvili, the victim.

Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old wrestler friend, Saba Lashishvili, were ambushed by Usman and his crew while in Abu Dhabi. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for 'The Machine' striking a friend of Umar Nurmagomedov during an RAF event in Georgia.

Nina-Marie Daniele reportedly pulled out all the stops and used every resource at her disposal to help Merab Dvalishvili following his detention in Abu Dhabi over the brawl with Usman Nurmagomedov. The Machine, for one, is happy to know he has a well-wisher and friend like her.

The Dagestani contingent has also since been released, with their initial six-month prison sentences and hefty fines replaced by a more lenient fine of $41,000 for each individual involved.

Merab Dvalishvili thankful for Nina-Marie Daniele

Nina-Marie Daniele has long maintained a friendship with Merab Dvalishvili. The pair have appeared in numerous social media clips together, with Daniele even touring his home country of Georgia alongside the former UFC bantamweight champion.

Naturally, the MMA personality was furious over Usman Nurmagomedov's attack on her friend. In the aftermath, she took to social media to slam Team Nurmagomedov for the incident, calling their attack cowardly and urging the UFC brass to ban Usman from the promotion.

As it turns out, however, Daniele seems to have done much more than just vent her anger on the internet. It appears she utilized all of her connections to help her friend during his trying times. During a recent interview with Nina Drama, Dvalishvili said:

"I heard you helped me so much from outside. You called all your connections."

'The Machine' then expressed his appreciation for their friendship, saying:

"I'm very lucky I have a friend like you and a friend like Saba."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili Rates Usman Nurmagomedov's Slap

Usman Nurmagomedov approached Merab Dvalishvili from behind before slapping him across the face, kicking off the Abu Dhabi melee. Footage shows 'The Machine' covering up in surprise as he gets hit by the PFL lightweight champion.

While a few, including Sean O'Malley, have claimed the slap might've momentarily rocked Dvalishvili, it seems Usman's slap wasn't all that.

During the aforementioned interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, when the social media star asked the Georgian how he'd rate Usman's slap, he said:

"To be honest, I didn't feel nothing. He didn't even hit me. He tried wrestling with me. He shot on me, bro."