Brendan Schuab feels that Usman Nurmagomedov is showing little remorse or accountability following his release from an Abu Dhabi prison after the attack on Merab Dvalishvili.

However, after a reported intervention by legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili himself asking the authorities to release them, their prison sentences were replaced with fines of approximately $41,000.

Usman and his team ambushed Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old wrestler friend, Saba Lashishvili, while in Abu Dhabi for an RAF event. The Dagestani contingent was initially sentenced to six months in prison , hefty fines, and potential deportation for their transgressions.

Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew have been released from an Abu Dhabi prison following the attack on Merab Dvalishvili. In a post since his release, Usman quoted Marcus Aurelius, and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, for his part, is furious about how the Dagestani is handling the aftermath of the melee.

Amid the release, a few feel Usman is showing little remorse. Schaub was especially irked by the fighter's recent social media post, which he believes shows no sign of accountability.

Brendan Schaub accuses Usman Nurmagomedov of a lack of accountability

Following his Abu Dhabi arrest and, more importantly, his subsequent release, which came largely thanks to Merab Dvalishvili himself urging authorities to show leniency, many would have expected Usman Nurmagomedov to issue a direct apology.

Nevertheless, the PFL lightweight champion took a different route. Instead, he posted two pictures of himself alongside a Marcus Aurelius quote:

"The moment you are offended or praised, you are still a slave."

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's post below:

Brendan Schaub, meanwhile, seems disgusted by what he perceives as a lack of accountability from the lightweight MMA star. In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the former UFC heavyweight slammed Usman, insisting that the Dagestani still doesn't believe he did anything wrong:

"This is his problem. They're taking no accountability. They still think it's okay what they did. Fuck 'em. Fuck 'em. He didn't get annihilated for that."

Check out Brendan Schaub's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili says Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov are bad representatives for Dagestan

While Merab Dvalishvili was instrumental in securing Usman Nurmagomedov's release from an Abu Dhabi prison, 'The Machine' does not see either Usman or his brother Umar as particularly good people.

The former UFC bantamweight champion, in fact, believes both fighters are bad representatives of Dagestan and the Muslim world. During an interview with Ariel Helwani following the incident, Dvalishvili said:

"Usman lost respect from me as a man, and Usman and Umar, they are bad representatives for Dagestani people and Muslim people. They are not real men. They are p***ies."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

During the interview, Dvalishvili also suggested that Umar attacked him, off camera, following the initial melee that has since gone viral on social media.