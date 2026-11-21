Saba Lazishvili could not resist having some fun at Usman Nurmagomedov's expense after the PFL champion shared his first Instagram post since walking out of prison in Abu Dhabi.

The 21-year-old was quick to land in the comment section. Lazishvili dropped three raised-hand emojis. His comments soon racked up more than 4000 likes.

“The moment you are offended or praised, you are still a slave."

The undefeated Russian did not mention the brawl between Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili . He instead shared a quote from former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius:

Thereafter, fans took it as a sign that the two had buried hatchets. But Lazishvili shut down that idea when a Georgian fan replied to him. Replying back, he asked whether the fan was taking his comments seriously and ended with a laugh.

The timing of the caption comes just days after Usman and his team's heated run in with Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili.

Saba Lazishvili Has Every Reason to Hold a Grudge

Last Wednesday, Usman Nurmagomedov and five members of his team clashed with the two Georgians at the Yas hotel lobby. Umar also arrived later at the scene and jumped in while people stopped filming. Later that day everyone connected to the scuffle was arrested, including Umar and the people who filmed the brawl.

Eight of the people involved were sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh300,000 each. Lazishvili and Dvalishvili were held in custody for two days.

Still, the two Georgians chose not to press charges and asked the Abu Dhabi government to release everyone involved. That plea worked, as earlier this week everyone, including Usman and his team, was released, their prison time was scrapped, and fines were reduced to Dh150,000.

Despite that favor, there has been no apology from the 28-year-old Dagestani fighter. The only apology so far has come from his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who told MMA Junkie a day after the altercation, “I’m truly sorry.”

Furthermore, "The Machine" has made it known that he has no interest in making peace. On the other hand, Saba Lazishvili wants a one-on-one with Umar Nurmagomedov and calls it personal.

As for Usman Nurmagomedov, the undefeated 22-0 PFL lightweight champion is now a free agent. He last competed in August, knocking out Archie Colgan in the first round at PFL New York.

A UFC move could be next for Usman, as his team has emphasized that they fight for legacy rather than money. Even though MVP may offer Usman more money, he could be heading to the UFC to face tougher competition and prove that he is the best lightweight in the world.