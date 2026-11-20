While his involvement in the Abu Dhabi melee has seemingly taken Saba Lazishvili's career to the next level, getting the attention from Conor McGregor seems to be the most surreal part of the whole ordeal for the Georgian.

Lazishvili's involvement in the incident initially brought him plenty of attention, which soon translated into a surge in popularity. According to reports, his social media following grew from just 3,000 before the incident to over one million in the week that followed.

For context, when Usman and his group attacked Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi, Lazishvili was the only person alongside 'The Machine' at the time. The 21-year-old wrestler stood his ground against the attackers, even knocking down a few members of the Nurmagomedov crew during the melee.

Merab Dvalishvili's friend Saba Lazishvili has truly emerged as one of the biggest talking points from the Abu Dhabi brawl between 'The Machine' and Usman Nurmagomedov. His exploits have taken him to new heights and even caught MMA megastar Conor McGregor's attention.

For Lazishvili, however, receiving recognition from McGregor might just be the most surreal outcome of the entire ordeal.

Conor McGregor Starts Following Saba Lazishvili

During a recent sit-down, MMA personality Nina-Marie Daniele asked Saba Lazishvili about his surge in social media popularity following the incident and whether any high-profile names had followed him. An excited Lazishvili didn't take long to name Conor McGregor:

“Conor McGregor, yeah. Like, actually, he's the reason I started watching MMA. So it's amazing, yeah. When I saw that, I was full of energy and everything.”

Lazishvili added:

“Also Gervonta Davis. I love that guy. He's just bomb.”

Check out Saba Lazishvili's comments about Conor McGregor below:

‘The Notorious’ was far from the only UFC star impressed with the 21-year-old wrestler. During his breakdown of the brawl, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley also praised him, commending Lazishvili for how he handled himself.

Lazishvili's newfound fame, however, did not end with the brawl. He was subsequently added to the RAF Abu Dhabi card as a replacement for Umar Nurmagomedov, taking on UFC veteran Urijah Faber. Lazishvili went on to defeat the MMA legend, and now top MMA promotions, including the UFC, are reportedly looking to sign him.

Saba Lazishvili Reportedly Offered a UFC Contract

It appears the Abu Dhabi melee has done wonders for Saba Lazishvili's career. The 21-year-old, although yet to compete in an amateur MMA bout, has now reportedly caught the UFC's attention.

In an interview following the incident and Lazishvili's subsequent win over Urijah Faber, Merab Dvalishvili revealed that UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell had called the young wrestler and offered him a developmental contract with the promotion:

"PFL contacted me and offered Saba a contract. A little while later, Hunter Campbell. UFC also reached out. UFC has a program for fighters like Saba, who haven't had any amateur fights yet. They want to sign him through this program and have him start his journey with them. We'll most likely choose the UFC."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: