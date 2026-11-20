Black Panther and "Bad" Ubaid Hussain have both made their intentions clear ahead of their 2026-2027 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinal.

The co-main event sits beneath the main event rematch between defending champion Asadula Imangazaliev and Uzbek challenger Aslamjon Ortikov, which is also the last quarterfinal of the tournament.

This matchup pairs the experience of a veteran with more than 90 professional matches against the relentless pace of one of the division’s most promising unbeaten fighters.

The two clash in the co-main event of The Inner Circle 39 on Friday, November 20, inside Bangkok’s historic Lumpinee Stadium, streaming exclusively on live.onefc.com . The winner advances to the semifinals.

Black Panther Says He Can Knock Out Anyone

The Thai star has a simple message about his skill set. He believes every tool in his arsenal is a finishing weapon, depending on how he deploys it.

"I have every weapon in my arsenal: punches, kicks, knees, and elbows. I can knock anyone out with any of them. It just depends on timing and how well I execute them in the moment," Black Panther said.

Black Panther is regarded as a very technical fighter, and his 82 career wins reflect years of refining his timing against different styles. His current six-bout winning streak has included victories over established names, and he enters the Grand Prix at The Inner Circle 39 as one of the more experienced competitors in the field.

Hussain Believes Matchup Favors Him Ahead of The Inner Circle 39

The undefeated Pakistani-British striker is confident heading into the biggest fight of his career at The Inner Circle 39. He has put in the work and is not taking his opponent lightly.

"I’m ready. I believe everything in this fight will be to my advantage. I’ve worked hard, and I want to show what I can do in this fight. I’m not underestimating him, and I’m prepared for the best version of him," Hussain explained.

Hussain’s pressure style and endurance have carried him through 17 professional fights without a loss, including eight in ONE Championship. At 21, he has the chance to make a statement against a fighter with far more fights than he has.

Black Panther Sees Grand Prix as a Concrete Path to ONE Title

The tournament gives the Thai veteran a clearly defined route to the one prize that has eluded him. He has made no secret of what he wants.

"The World Grand Prix gives me a clear, concrete goal to chase. As a professional fighter, I just want to win a championship belt. Every fighter’s dream and goal is to become a champion, and I want to be a champion, too," Black Panther said.

A win over Hussain would send him into the semifinals. Hussain has the same goal, and the unbeaten record he is protecting adds extra weight. Both men have everything to gain on Friday, and only one will leave Lumpinee Stadium still chasing the belt.

Watch The Inner Circle 39 exclusively on live.onefc.com beginning at 6:30 a.m. EST/3:30 a.m. PST.