Jon Jones predicts Josh Hokit will never become UFC champion after the pair exchanged heated messages on X.

Josh Hokit had impressed the UFC realm following his performance at the UFC 334 main event. Surprisingly, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is not on the same page. Following a heated series of X posts with the American fighter, ‘Bones’ has a grim prediction for Hokit’s championship aspirations.

Recently, an account named ‘StreetClothesDavis’ asked Jones if he will be willing to accept a fight against Hokit if he becomes the champion. Replying to the same, Jones pointed out that he was more than certain that Hokit would never be able to clinch the heavyweight gold.

Jones wrote, “He's not winning the belt. Unlike fans, I never buy into the hype until I see someone put in the work and actually win their fights. The kid says some bizarre things, but we've seen this time and time again (Chael, Colby). He was completely outclassed on the feet and went 3/30 on takedown attempts.”