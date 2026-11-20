Belal Muhammad shared his honest take on Josh Hokit's toughness and the controversial eye poke in UFC 334's main event.

The UFC 334 main event concluded days ago, but the conversations regarding the eventful bout don't seem to be fading anytime soon. One of the biggest talking points was Ciryl Gane’s extended fingers landing right into Josh Hokit’s eyes. While the spot got lots of criticism, Belal Muhammad made an honest admission.

Speaking in a video, Muhammad analyzed how the main event transpired. According to the former UFC champion, Hokit was looking quite strong and dominating in the first round. Even after getting poked in the eye, the American fighter did not flinch and tried to fight through his discomfort. Summing up the situation, Muhammad inferred that the referee, Marc Goddard, might have allowed the poke since Hokit did not show signs of weakness.

The 38-year-old fighter said, “The point should have been taken away. Goddard has been doing that, but I don't know, since it was a title fight.. he didn't want to be the deciding factor there.”