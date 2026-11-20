Belal Muhammad Analyzes UFC 334 Main Event, Calls Josh Hokit “Tough”
Belal Muhammad shared his honest take on Josh Hokit's toughness and the controversial eye poke in UFC 334's main event.
The UFC 334 main event concluded days ago, but the conversations regarding the eventful bout don't seem to be fading anytime soon. One of the biggest talking points was Ciryl Gane’s extended fingers landing right into Josh Hokit’s eyes. While the spot got lots of criticism, Belal Muhammad made an honest admission.
Speaking in a video, Muhammad analyzed how the main event transpired. According to the former UFC champion, Hokit was looking quite strong and dominating in the first round. Even after getting poked in the eye, the American fighter did not flinch and tried to fight through his discomfort. Summing up the situation, Muhammad inferred that the referee, Marc Goddard, might have allowed the poke since Hokit did not show signs of weakness.
The 38-year-old fighter said, “The point should have been taken away. Goddard has been doing that, but I don't know, since it was a title fight.. he didn't want to be the deciding factor there.”
The eye poke has been talked about a lot in the past few days. At less than the one-minute mark, Hokit got his eyes caught. Following the exchange, ‘The Incredible Hok’ did look a bit bothered as he looked towards the referee in anticipation of a stoppage. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Josh Hokit’s Coach Fumes at Ciryl Gane’s Antics
Hokit’s coach had an angry reaction to the entire fiasco on an episode of the Submission Radio podcast. Recalling the incident, Mike Winkeljohn claimed that the referee should have been more cautious given Gane’s history of unwanted and accidental eye pokes.
Winkeljohn said, “Well, s**t. Then there was and nothing. It's kind of a dilemma because Josh had a hard time seeing for a lot of that fight. But he toughed it out with just one eye. It was kind of blurry and stuff as he was fighting.”