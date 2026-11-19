NEW PFL Africa Reveals Full Rwanda Finals Card for Dec. 12 Drew Zuhosky Edited by

PFL Africa: Rwanda Finals 2026 graphic PFL Africa

The full fight card for the 2026 PFL Africa Finals in Rwanda has officially been revealed, with three tournament titles and $300,000 up for grabs. The event will be headlined by three tournament finals, with the welterweight, lightweight, and bantamweight titles and cash prizes on the line.

The full fight card for the 2026 PFL Africa Finals in Rwanda has officially been revealed, with three tournament titles and $300,000 up for grabs. The event will be headlined by three tournament finals, with the welterweight, lightweight, and bantamweight titles and cash prizes on the line. Three Tournament Finals Headline PFL Africa: Rwanda The welterweight final will see 2025 finalist Shido Boris Esperança (Angola) face David Samuel (Nigeria). This bout will serve as the main event of the evening in Kigali. In the lightweight division, Patrick Ocheme (Nigeria) will take on Hussain Al Kurdi (Chad) for that tournament championship. As the 2025 season did not feature the lightweight division, the winner of this co-main event bout will be the inaugural African tournament champion at 155 pounds.

Rounding out the three finals, Dwight Joseph (Liberia) and Raphael Uchegbu (Nigeria) will meet in the bantamweight finals. This will be the first time that Joseph and Uchegbu find themselves in the PFL Africa tournament finals. Women's Strawweight and Heavyweight Bouts Featured on Main Card Beyond the three championship matches, the main card will feature two additional bouts. Nigeria's Juliet Ukah returns to action to face the Netherlands' Benita van Rooij in a strawweight bout. The main card curtain-raiser will see South Africa's Justin Clarke meet Kevin Odongo, who will be representing Kenya and the greater East African region. Whilst Clarke is a 2025 PFL Africa heavyweight tournament finalist, this bout will serve as the undefeated Odongo's promotional debut. Full PFL Africa: Rwanda Finals Fight Card Main Card 2026 PFL Africa Welterweight Final: Shido Boris Esperança vs. David Samuel

2026 PFL Africa Lightweight Final: Patrick Ocheme vs. Hussain Al Kurdi

2026 PFL Africa Bantamweight Final: Dwight Joseph vs. Raphael Uchegbu

Women's Strawweight Bout: Juliet Ukah vs. Benita van Rooij

Heavyweight Bout: Justin Clarke vs. Kevin Odongo Preliminary Card Middleweight Bout: Jordan Fongno vs. Emmanuel Lamptey

Welterweight Bout: Rivaldo Pereira vs. Mouhamed Ba

Women's Strawweight Bout: Felista Mugo vs. Sephora Kiala

Welterweight Bout: Dona Salim Zigui vs. Berci Noel Moufouha

Bantamweight Bout: Boule Godogo vs. Ridouan Errami

Middleweight Bout: Yahaya Yahuza vs. Eslam Abdel Baset

Lightweight Bout: Cornel Thompson vs. Dieye Mor

Bantamweight Bout: Bilal Lamkhanat vs. Isaac Omeda PFL Africa: Rwanda takes place on Saturday, December 12, 2026, live from the BK Arena in Kigali.