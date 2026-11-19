PFL Africa Reveals Full Rwanda Finals Card for Dec. 12
The full fight card for the 2026 PFL Africa Finals in Rwanda has officially been revealed, with three tournament titles and $300,000 up for grabs. The event will be headlined by three tournament finals, with the welterweight, lightweight, and bantamweight titles and cash prizes on the line.
The full fight card for the 2026 PFL Africa Finals in Rwanda has officially been revealed, with three tournament titles and $300,000 up for grabs. The event will be headlined by three tournament finals, with the welterweight, lightweight, and bantamweight titles and cash prizes on the line.
Three Tournament Finals Headline PFL Africa: Rwanda
The welterweight final will see 2025 finalist Shido Boris Esperança (Angola) face David Samuel (Nigeria). This bout will serve as the main event of the evening in Kigali.
In the lightweight division, Patrick Ocheme (Nigeria) will take on Hussain Al Kurdi (Chad) for that tournament championship. As the 2025 season did not feature the lightweight division, the winner of this co-main event bout will be the inaugural African tournament champion at 155 pounds.
Rounding out the three finals, Dwight Joseph (Liberia) and Raphael Uchegbu (Nigeria) will meet in the bantamweight finals. This will be the first time that Joseph and Uchegbu find themselves in the PFL Africa tournament finals.
Women's Strawweight and Heavyweight Bouts Featured on Main Card
Beyond the three championship matches, the main card will feature two additional bouts. Nigeria's Juliet Ukah returns to action to face the Netherlands' Benita van Rooij in a strawweight bout.
The main card curtain-raiser will see South Africa's Justin Clarke meet Kevin Odongo, who will be representing Kenya and the greater East African region. Whilst Clarke is a 2025 PFL Africa heavyweight tournament finalist, this bout will serve as the undefeated Odongo's promotional debut.
Full PFL Africa: Rwanda Finals Fight Card
Main Card
- 2026 PFL Africa Welterweight Final: Shido Boris Esperança vs. David Samuel
- 2026 PFL Africa Lightweight Final: Patrick Ocheme vs. Hussain Al Kurdi
- 2026 PFL Africa Bantamweight Final: Dwight Joseph vs. Raphael Uchegbu
- Women's Strawweight Bout: Juliet Ukah vs. Benita van Rooij
- Heavyweight Bout: Justin Clarke vs. Kevin Odongo
Preliminary Card
- Middleweight Bout: Jordan Fongno vs. Emmanuel Lamptey
- Welterweight Bout: Rivaldo Pereira vs. Mouhamed Ba
- Women's Strawweight Bout: Felista Mugo vs. Sephora Kiala
- Welterweight Bout: Dona Salim Zigui vs. Berci Noel Moufouha
- Bantamweight Bout: Boule Godogo vs. Ridouan Errami
- Middleweight Bout: Yahaya Yahuza vs. Eslam Abdel Baset
- Lightweight Bout: Cornel Thompson vs. Dieye Mor
- Bantamweight Bout: Bilal Lamkhanat vs. Isaac Omeda
PFL Africa: Rwanda takes place on Saturday, December 12, 2026, live from the BK Arena in Kigali.