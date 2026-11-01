Three New Bouts Added to PFL Africa Finals in Rwanda

The 2026 PFL Africa Finals event continues to take shape, with three showcase bouts confirmed for the December 12 card set for Rwanda. The new confirmed bouts feature two women's strawweight bouts and one men's bantamweight bout.

Elsewhere, Angola's Boule Godogo is set to face Morocco's Ridouan Errami in a bantamweight bout. Whilst Godogo is a mainstay and common fixture on PFL Africa cards, this will effectively serve as Errami's debut in the sub-promotion, after Errami's PFL Morocco bout had to be cancelled.

In the women's strawweight division, Nigeria's Juliet Ukah will take on Benita Van Rooij, who will be representing the Netherlands in her PFL Africa debut. For Ukah, this will be her return to the PFL SmartCage since suffering her first professional defeat at PFL Nigeria in June.

The 2026 PFL Africa Finals event continues to take shape, with three showcase bouts confirmed for the Dec. 12 card set for Rwanda. The new confirmed bouts feature two women's strawweight bouts and one men's bantamweight bout.

The third addition to the card will be a women's strawweight bout between Kenya's Felista Mugo and the DRC's Sephora Kiala. This will mark Mugo's second PFL Africa bout, while Kiala will make her debut for the sub-promotion.

These three showcase bouts will bolster the PFL Africa Finals card, which is expected to be the biggest of the 2026 season.

Confirmed 2026 PFL Africa Tournament Finals

The three new bouts join an event headlined by the 2026 PFL Africa tournament finals, with championships and a $100,000 on the line across three weight classes.

The welterweight final between Angola's Shido Boris Esperança and Nigeria's David Samuel will serve as the event's headlining bout. Esperança and Samuel had quite an intense staredown in Morocco, before eventually embracing and looking ahead to their meeting in Rwanda.

The lightweight final will see Nigeria's Patrick Ocheme take on Senegal's Demba Seck. The latter earned his place at the finals after his bout at PFL Morocco ended in a first-round no contest due to an accidental foul. Despite that, Seck was declared the one to be promoted to the finals.

The bantamweight championship will be contested between Liberia's Dwight Joseph and Nigeria's Raphael Uchegbu. Whilst Joseph secured a split decision, Uchegbu received a bye into the finals after his original semi-finals opponent pulled out of their bout and the replacement failed to make weight.

Notably, Nigeria has representation in all three tournament finals. With Ocheme, Samuel, and Uchegbu all chasing gold, Nigeria could have three PFL Africa champions by the end of the PFL Rwanda event.

PFL Rwanda Card

PFL Africa Welterweight Finals Bout: Shido Boris Esperança vs. David Samuel

PFL Africa Lightweight Finals Bout: Patrick Ocheme vs. Demba Seck

PFL Africa Bantamweight Finals Bout: Dwight Joseph vs. Raphael Uchegbu

Women's Strawweight Bout: Juliet Ukah vs. Benita Van Rooij

Bantamweight Bout: Boule Godogo vs. Ridouan Errami

Women's Strawweight Bout: Felista Mugo vs. Sephora Kiala

The 2026 PFL Africa Finals take place on Dec. 12 live from the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. The event will also mark a milestone for the Rwandan capital, which will become the first city on the continent to host two PFL Africa events.