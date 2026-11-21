The UFC Qatar main event saw Navajo Stirling knock out Jiri Prochazka in emphatic fashion.

In his post-fight interview, the victor spoke with Michael Bisping about his win and commented on Prochazka, saying, "He's a great fighter, all respect to him."

The victory in the main event came at 4:58 of round two and extended his winning run to 12 straight with four finishes on the bounce. Still undefeated, Stirling is a serious problem. A devastating right hook had Prochazka out as he hit the mat and two follow up strikes put a stamp on the victory.

Navajo Stirling is for real. If it wasn't obvious before, the New Zealand native cemented himself as one of the best light heavyweight contenders in the world with an emphatic knockout over the former champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Navajo Stirling Caps Off Big Night in Qatar

Navajo Stirling capped off a big night in Qatar for the UFC. The main event victory for the 29-year-old snapped a run of six straight decisions and put his name in the hat to be the next contender for the belt at light heavyweight.

The issue for Stirling is that it's his teammate, Carlos Ulberg, who currently holds the belt, and politics could play a huge role in the Kiwi realising his potential.

Elsewhere on the main card, Aljamain Sterling was unable to maintain his winning run at 145lbs as he lost a close decision to Kevin Vallejos.

Another New Zealander, Dan Hooker, snapped his three-fight skid to retire Brian Ortega. Hooker was far better than Ortega on the feet, bloodied the former title challenger and cruised to victory.

Kyoji Horiguchi bounced back from his loss to Manel Kape when he defeated Asu Almabayev via unanimous decision. Despite being controlled for much of the fight, the Japanese star was able to land the more meaningful shots on the feet, and the judges deemed that more important in the outcome of the fight.

To kick off the main card, Ikram Aliskerov showed that youth was best when he dominated Jared Cannonier to a unanimous decision victory, extending his winning run to four straight.

Without a doubt, however, Navajo Stirling's big victory in the main event will be the key talking point from another successful night in Qatar.