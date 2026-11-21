UFC Qatar is live and we take a look at the highlights from the preliminary card of an already exciting night.

Opening up the card were two debutants who only got the call a matter of days ago. John Mitchell and Shoaib Yousaf went at it in the lightweight division, and it was Mitchell who walked away the victor. After a competitive first three minutes, it was clear that Mitchell was looking for the knee up the middle and, luckily for him, he managed to time Yousaf coming in, landed it and sent his opponent crashing to the mat. A few follow-up shots later was all she wrote.

The UFC returned to the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Qatar for the second straight year with a stacked card. The main card features plenty of recognisable names, including former champions Jiri Prochazka and Aljamain Sterling, fan favourites Dan Hooker and Brian Ortega and plenty more.

WELCOME TO THE UFC 🤩 John Mitchell gets the RD1 knockout in his first fight at #UFCQatar [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] https://t.co/qXqoSImnkP — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

After Mitchell's big finish, Diyar Nurgozhay continued the trend of finishes. After a first round which saw the Kazakh fighter look to wrestle his opponent, he surprised him with a head kick, knocking him off balance and following up with several ground-and-pound shots to end things.

Decisions and Submissions

Next up was Australia's Dom Mar Fan taking on Nikolas Motta. The only highlight for Motta saw him drop Fan in the second round but he was unable to finish the fight. Following on from that knockdown, Fan dominated the fight and landed several big shots, especially knees within the clinch, which ultimately led to Motta wearing a crimson mask for much of the second and third rounds. The doctor looked at Motta and decided to let the fight run, but he would go on to lose a decision.

Tahir Abdullayev put in a solid performance against Jake Matthews to score a decision. He was able to dominate the fight with his ground control, and although Matthews threatened with submissions throughout, it was ultimately a frustrating night for the Aussie.

Amir Albazi and Alessandro Costa fought in a rematch, and after a close first round, Costa hurt Albazi early in the second and went all out to finish him. After being grounded several times, Albazi attempted to stop the takedown threat by grabbing the fence, leading to a point deduction. The #9-ranked fighter, Albazi, fought back after Costa had his back. Albazi was able to rally and do well towards the end of the second. The third saw a phenomenal comeback given the circumstances. Albazi was able to control Costa for the majority of the round before locking in a one-armed rear-naked choke. Costa was seen limping out of the octagon, so we can assume an injury occurred during the fight.

Tallison Teixeira defeated Shamil Gaziev in an instantly forgettable heavyweight fight.

Aleksandr Topuria lost a split decision to Santiago Luna. You can catch our full breakdown here.