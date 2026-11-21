Sean O'Malley has high hopes for a potential Jon Jones vs. Josh Hokit heavyweight showdown in the UFC octagon.

Gane ultimately got his hand raised via unanimous decision and retained the UFC heavyweight belt. Hokit suffered his first career loss as a professional. In the aftermath, Jones took shots at Hokit online, and the two have been embroiled in verbal warfare ever since.

Hokit went up against Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight title fight in the main event of UFC 334 on Nov.14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the two men put on a thoroughly entertaining barnburner for the fans. While Hokit's relentless forward pressure caught Gane off guard early in the fight, the Frenchman found his footing as the bout continued and picked the American apart bit by bit over five rounds.

As their online feud heats up, O'Malley believes that a potential grudge match between the two would be comparable to the legendary Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov clash.

Sean O'Malley Says Jon Jones vs. Josh Hokit Would Make UFC History

In a video uploaded to his socials, Sean O'Malley boldly claimed that a potential Jon Jones vs. Josh Hokit fight would do historical numbers.

Pointing out how the Jones-Hokit online beef has gotten "personal" and would garner a lot of attention, the former bantamweight champion said:

"This is setting up for an incredible fight, is what this is doing. We want to see Josh Hokit vs. Jonny 'Bones' Jones. That's what this is all coming down to. They have to settle it. It's probably going to be one of the biggest fights in UFC history because when sh*t gets personal, Conor-Khabib, it gets massive. And this is getting personal, and it’s in the heavyweight division, and for whatever reason, the heavyweight division is what people want to see the most."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Daniel Cormier Slams Jon Jones For Dissing Josh Hokit After UFC 334

While Sean O'Malley sees the Jon Jones vs. Josh Hokit internet feud as a build-up to a possible showdown in the cage, Daniel Cormier doesn't believe 'Bones' intends to come out of retirement to fight the rising heavyweight star.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier slammed his former rival for kicking Hokit while he was down after his UFC 334 title loss and said:



"To me, that's why it's disappointing about the way that Jon actually attacks people, and he's done it time and time again. In most cases, it's when that person's down. In other cases, it's just when they mention him. Josh didn't mention him this time, though. Jones took the opportunity to try to come at that dude."

Cormier then urged Jones to avoid taking shots at fighters he has no intention of facing in the cage and continued:



"If you're retired, you don't pick fights with these guys because you're not going to fight them, and you have no intention to fight them... Again, we're talking about Jon Jones when it really isn't his story anymore."



Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

