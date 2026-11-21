Sterling used to follow the greats and remain completely dialed in during his training camps. However, one night out with Jon Jones inspired him to cut himself some slack and start enjoying a nightcap or two, even during fight camps.

Jones, however, has had a notoriously controversial career. Few MMA fans would have forgotten 'Bones' famously proclaiming that he beat Daniel Cormier after a weekend of partying and barely training. For better or worse, one of Jones' crazy habits has rubbed off on Aljo.

Sterling used to follow the greats and remain completely dialed in during his camps, doing nothing that could potentially compromise his abilities ahead of an impending clash.

Aljamain Sterling has a vice. He drinks during his training camps. A stark contrast to the discipline and abstinence historically associated with combat sports training camps. However, Sterling didn't always have this habit. One night out with Jon Jones changed him forever.

How Jon Jones Changed Aljamain Sterling's Approach to Training Camps

During a recent appearance on The Heavyweight Truth podcast with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, Aljamain Sterling admitted that he has a vice and does, in fact, drink during fight camps.

When a surprised 'The Bronze Bomber' asked whether he spars while drunk, 'Funkmaster' was quick to clarify that he does not, but instead treats himself to a nightcap or two after a fruitful training session:

"I drink throughout training camp. It's one of my vices... After a hard sparring day, if I had a good session, I would reward myself with like, a nightcap or two. And that's like my decompression. This sport's too serious, too hard to go through these cold-turkey camps. And I used to be like that. Then Jon Jones, one night at a bar in Ithaca."

Sterling then went on to reminisce about how seeing Jon Jones party hard just days before one of his UFC fights inspired him to loosen up and have a bit of fun himself during fight camps:

"I will never forget this night. And I had a fight like five weeks, an amateur. And he had a fight, I think, the very next weekend. And he's buying shots for everyone. He's throwing back shots, and I'm looking at him... And he's like, 'You want a shot, Aljo?' And I'm like, 'Wait, I got a fight in like five weeks. I can't.' So I'm there sober as hell watching this guy having the time of his life. He's in the UFC. I'm scratching my head. I go, 'Wait, you're fighting in a few days. Like, this is crazy, no?' I'm like, going by the greats. No sex, no alcohol, no bad food, no staying up late. So I'm being disciplined. And I see this guy go out there and annihilate this. Like, I'm like, 'Bro, whatever this fool's doing, I'm about to start doing it too.'"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

When Aljamain Sterling Revealed How Jon Jones Became a Catalyst for His MMA Career

Much like it did for many an MMA fan, The Ultimate Fighter finale between Stephan Bonnar and Forrest Griffin also caught Aljamain Sterling's attention and served as his first spark of interest towards mixed martial arts. Sterling always had an interest in transitioning to the sport, but, by his own admission, it never really seemed like a realistic possibility.

'Funkmaster' would eventually meet Jon Jones during his college days. After seeing his fellow wrestler find so much success in MMA, Sterling reached out to him about making the transition himself. During a 2021 episode of the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Sterling explained Jon Jones' role in his career, saying:

"After wrestling and seeing the success Jones was having, I was like, I think I could be good at this thing too, man. So I messaged him. He had me come down to his gym which was five minutes away from where I was now going to school because I transferred. And he was killing it, you know. I trained for a month. I had my first amateur fight after that. I did get the finish... And from there, I just kind of fell in love with it."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (1:11):