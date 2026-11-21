It seems Jamahal Hill is ready to shake up the UFC heavyweight division after an extended time away from the cage.

Hill last got his hand raised in the octagon nearly four years ago, when he won the light heavyweight title in January 2023 after outpointing Glover Teixeira over five rounds at UFC 283 in Brazil. He's got a professional record of 12-4, with one no-contest result.

While Hill is among the biggest names in mixed martial arts today, he has been out of action for 17 months now thanks to persistent injury troubles. He's also on a dismal three-fight losing streak, coming off a unanimous decision loss against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Baku in June 2025.

It seems Jamahal Hill is ready to shake up the UFC heavyweight division after an extended time away from the cage.

Given his ill-fated run at light heavyweight in recent years and his injury issues, it's no surprise that Hill wants to try his luck as a heavyweight fighter, and it appears he's got the doctor's nod to do so as well.

Jamahal Hill Says He's Medically Cleared to Fight at Heavyweight

In a recent Instagram post, Jamahal Hill shared a video of him sharpening his striking skills with coach Gokor Ambaryan and put the UFC heavyweight roster on notice with a bold claim. Hill declared himself medically cleared to return to full training, but gave no indication of when he'll return to action.



Warning heavyweight contenders about his "hand speed, power, and pace," the former 205-pound champion wrote in the caption:



"Finally fully cleared from surgery, back in lab. Heavyweights not ready for this level of hand speed, power, and pace."

Check out Jamahal Hill's post below:

When Jamahal Hill Named Josh Hokit as Preferred First Opponent at Heavyweight

In August, Jamahal Hill spoke to the media about his decision to move up to heavyweight and named Josh Hokit as someone he'd like to face in the octagon. Explaining why he's keen on a heavyweight move and, the former UFC light heavyweight champion said:

"Heavyweight can use some energy, can use some life, especially up in the contenders and the rankings and things of that nature. I'm not a small guy... I'm just looking forward to new challenges."



Calling out Hokit for his heavyweight debut, Hill continued:

"I'm here to put my hands on people, so that's what I'm coming for the heavyweight division. I think the heavyweight division needs that, and I want Josh Hokit. I want Josh Hokit first fight. You know, that's definitely a fight I want more than any other fight. That's the fight that I want."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below: