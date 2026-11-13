Jamahal Hill highlights a major indictment of the sport of MMA while discussing UFC 334

During a discussion regarding UFC 334, Jamahal Hill flagged a significant problem that plagues the sport of mixed martial arts.

Speaking to UFC commentator, interviewer, and analyst Laura Sanko on One On One, Jamahal Hill addressed multiple topics. He notably chimed in on the upcoming UFC heavyweight title clash between incumbent titleholder Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion, who's en route to making his heavyweight divisional debut next, also signaled that the indictment is something that isn't seen in most other major sports.

Jamahal Hill appears to have drawn attention to what many believe is a huge indictment of the sport of MMA.

Sanko weighed in and suggested that Gane is underappreciated, as his past defeats against Francis Ngannou in 2022 and Jon Jones in 2023 are cited to cast aspersions on his skills. She also pointed out that Gane has often been accused of intentionally landing illegal strikes and committing fouls against his opponents, which has led many to unfairly question his fighting prowess.

Well, Hill agreed and appeared to indicate that the MMA industry is plagued by a rather bizarre indictment, which is that a defeat can result in the MMA community completely writing a fighter off.

He explained, "That's just this weird thing, basically, that we have. Like, no other major sport is like that."

Hill added, "They think that because they saw him lose to Jon Jones... It's, like, the minute they see you lose, it's like a sport of invincibility. The minute they see that you're human at all, they don't believe."

The UFC staple further noted, "You can't be that mad at them because a lot of people don't believe in themselves."

"Sweet Dreams" proceeded to suggest that Gane does do a lot of "wild things" in regard to fouls. Nevertheless, Hill indicated that the sequences of Gane's apparent fouls are generally after he's hurt his opponents with legal maneuvers and is seeking a finish.

On that note, Hill implied that Gane seems to have a tendency to get a tad too reckless in his pursuit of a stoppage, which leads to his landing illegal maneuvers against his opponent.

That said, Hill and Sanko concurred that the MMA community's criticism of a fighter over a defeat or supposed habit of committing fouls doesn't mean that the fighter isn't skilled.

Watch Jamahal Hill discuss the disproportionate repercussions of defeat in MMA and more below (*comments at the 8:55-minute mark of the video):

Jamahal Hill eyes early 2027 return; Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit headline UFC 334

Jamahal Hill hasn't competed in an MMA matchup since June of last year, owing to knee injury issues. The American underwent knee surgery last year and has since been working to recover and bulk up as well.

Hill is set to move up in weight, and his next Octagon appearance is expected to be his maiden fight in the UFC heavyweight division. During his conversation with Laura Sanko, the former UFC 205-pound kingpin revealed that his comeback fight, his heavyweight debut, could materialize in the first quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, UFC heavyweight titlist Ciryl Gane is set to put his belt at stake against the unbeaten Josh Hokit. The Frenchman and his American adversary will headline UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday, November 14.