NEW Jon Jones Brags He’s Making More From F1 Party Appearance Than Josh Hokit Made Fighting at MSG Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Jon Jones (left) gives Josh Hokit (right) a brutal reality check Imago Images

Jon Jones just gave Josh Hokit one of the most brutal reality checks ever, flexing how he made more money than Hokit after UFC 334 without even fighting.

Jon Jones might be retired from active competition, but he is still cashing in on his ongoing social media war with heavyweight contender Josh Hokit. Ever since Hokit (10-1) dropped a five-round unanimous decision to heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane during the UFC 334 main event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 14, the two former Jackson-Wink MMA training partners have traded deeply personal barbs online. Hokit took aim at Jones’ past legal troubles and personal life while teasing a follow-up to his pre-fight diss track, while Jones retaliated by targeting Hokit’s marriage and questioning his championship ceiling. Now, Jones (28-1, 1 NC) is flexing his bank account, claiming the viral drama just landed him a lucrative Formula 1 party appearance that pays more than Hokit earned for his title fight in New York.

"Josh is too much of an idiot to realize he’s keeping a retired athlete in the headlines," Jones wrote on X. "I just had a company reach out to my team and invite me to an F1 party because of all this drama, they’re loving it. They’re paying me more to show up to this event than what Josh made to lose at the Garden. This whole beef has already been lucrative for me." Jones Questions Hokit's Championship Potential Beyond bragging about his paycheck, "Bones" hasn't let up on critiquing Hokit's performance inside the octagon. Despite Hokit pushing a grueling pace across 25 minutes in his first career defeat, Jones pointed to the official UFC Stats to argue that the 29-year-old isn't ready for heavyweight gold. Against Gane, Hokit landed just 3 of 30 takedown attempts, a 10% clip, while getting outlanded 237-146 in significant strikes. Jones insisted Hokit was "completely outclassed on the feet" and flatly predicted he would never win a UFC title. While plenty of fans on social media accused Jones of ducking a potential comeback fight, the 39-year-old legend seems content letting Hokit do the promoting while he collects easy checks from the sidelines.